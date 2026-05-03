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Israeli Forces Raid Villages in Syria’s Quneitra Countryside
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a raid on villages in Syria’s Quneitra countryside on Saturday and reportedly fired heavy artillery, according to reports.
Local accounts said shelling hit a forested area near the villages of Koudna and eastern Tell Ahmar al-Sharqi, with multiple rounds fired during the incident. Syrian authorities have not issued an immediate response regarding the reported attack.
Such operations in southern Syria have reportedly become more frequent in recent months, with near-daily claims of incursions, searches of homes, establishment of checkpoints, and detentions of civilians, including minors and shepherds.
Following the removal of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement no longer valid and advanced into the Syrian buffer zone.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has stated that negotiations with Israel are ongoing but facing obstacles, largely due to Israel’s insistence on maintaining a presence inside Syrian territory.
Local accounts said shelling hit a forested area near the villages of Koudna and eastern Tell Ahmar al-Sharqi, with multiple rounds fired during the incident. Syrian authorities have not issued an immediate response regarding the reported attack.
Such operations in southern Syria have reportedly become more frequent in recent months, with near-daily claims of incursions, searches of homes, establishment of checkpoints, and detentions of civilians, including minors and shepherds.
Following the removal of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement no longer valid and advanced into the Syrian buffer zone.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has stated that negotiations with Israel are ongoing but facing obstacles, largely due to Israel’s insistence on maintaining a presence inside Syrian territory.
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