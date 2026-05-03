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RAKBANK Strengthens Support for UAE SMEs with Expanded Financing, Relief Measures and Growth Incentives
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 29th, 2026: RAKBANK today reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the UA’’s SME sector, announcing a series of measures aimed at strengthening business resilience, maintaining credit flow and enabling growth during a period of heightened global uncertainty.
For over five decades, supporting small and medium enterprises has been at the core of RAKB’NK’s strategy. Having served more than 250,000 SMEs across the UAE, the Bank continues to operate with a simple principle: if it does not help an SME grow, it does not build it. As market conditions evolve and businesses navigate shifting trade flows and cash cycles, RAKBANK is taking proactive steps to support its customers. The Bank has committed approximately AED 2 billion in additional credit limits for both existing-to-bank and new-to-bank customers, spanning secured lending, term loans, trade finance and working capital solutions.
At the same time, RAKBANK has extended targeted relief to customers facing short-term pressures. This includes deferrals granted to around 1,700 trade and working capital customers with total limits of AED 2.2 billion, as well as 2,320 retail business lending customers with outstanding balances of AED 680 million. To further strengthen access to finance, the Bank continues to leverage established credit guarantee schemes, including those in partnership with Emirates Development Bank and Dubai SME, enabling lending support for micro and small enterprises across trade, working capital and term loan facilities.
Vishal Shah, Managing Director & Head of Business Banking Group, said:
“SMEs are the backbone of the UAE economy, and our role is to stand with them, especially in uncertain times. We are keeping credit flowing, providing relief where needed and making it easier for businesses to operate and grow. In Q1 2026 alone, we onboarded over 4,100 entrepreneurs and disbursed AED 1.4 billion in loans. This is not a short-term response. It reflects who we are, a bank that stays open for business and helps our customers turn their ambitions into realit”.”
Beyond financing, RAKBANK continues to invest in practical, day-to-day value for SMEs. Business customers benefit from up to 2 percent per annum interest on account balances. The bank has also waived fees on all domestic transfers and is offering cashback on foreign exchange transactions. These are complemented by digital capabilities such as QR code payments and a fully digital onboarding journey that enables even multi-partner businesses to open accounts within 48 hours. Together, these initiatives reinforce RAK’ANK’s position as a long-term partner to SMEs, supporting not only access to capital but also operational efficiency and growth.
Th’ Bank’s actions are aligned with broader national priorities, including the UAE Cent’al Bank’s focus on financial resilience and economic continuity. As SMEs continue to play a critical role in t’e country’s growth, RAKBANK remains committed to supporting their ambitions with practical solutions, consistent access to finance and a relationship-led approach to banking.
For over five decades, supporting small and medium enterprises has been at the core of RAKB’NK’s strategy. Having served more than 250,000 SMEs across the UAE, the Bank continues to operate with a simple principle: if it does not help an SME grow, it does not build it. As market conditions evolve and businesses navigate shifting trade flows and cash cycles, RAKBANK is taking proactive steps to support its customers. The Bank has committed approximately AED 2 billion in additional credit limits for both existing-to-bank and new-to-bank customers, spanning secured lending, term loans, trade finance and working capital solutions.
At the same time, RAKBANK has extended targeted relief to customers facing short-term pressures. This includes deferrals granted to around 1,700 trade and working capital customers with total limits of AED 2.2 billion, as well as 2,320 retail business lending customers with outstanding balances of AED 680 million. To further strengthen access to finance, the Bank continues to leverage established credit guarantee schemes, including those in partnership with Emirates Development Bank and Dubai SME, enabling lending support for micro and small enterprises across trade, working capital and term loan facilities.
Vishal Shah, Managing Director & Head of Business Banking Group, said:
“SMEs are the backbone of the UAE economy, and our role is to stand with them, especially in uncertain times. We are keeping credit flowing, providing relief where needed and making it easier for businesses to operate and grow. In Q1 2026 alone, we onboarded over 4,100 entrepreneurs and disbursed AED 1.4 billion in loans. This is not a short-term response. It reflects who we are, a bank that stays open for business and helps our customers turn their ambitions into realit”.”
Beyond financing, RAKBANK continues to invest in practical, day-to-day value for SMEs. Business customers benefit from up to 2 percent per annum interest on account balances. The bank has also waived fees on all domestic transfers and is offering cashback on foreign exchange transactions. These are complemented by digital capabilities such as QR code payments and a fully digital onboarding journey that enables even multi-partner businesses to open accounts within 48 hours. Together, these initiatives reinforce RAK’ANK’s position as a long-term partner to SMEs, supporting not only access to capital but also operational efficiency and growth.
Th’ Bank’s actions are aligned with broader national priorities, including the UAE Cent’al Bank’s focus on financial resilience and economic continuity. As SMEs continue to play a critical role in t’e country’s growth, RAKBANK remains committed to supporting their ambitions with practical solutions, consistent access to finance and a relationship-led approach to banking.
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