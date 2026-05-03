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CMU-Q Celebrates the Class of 2026: A Global Cohort Focused on Research and Innovation
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qata– – April 29, 2026: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) is preparing to celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2026, a cohort of 106 students distinguished by their academic rigor, global perspective, and significant professional preparation.
Representing 33 nationalities and speaking 32 unique languages, the Class of 2026 reflects the diverse, multicultural environment that defines the CMU-Q experience within Education City. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.
Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, noted that this is an exceptional cohort of stude“ts: “When I reflect on the accomplishments of the Class of 2026, I am struck by how well-rounded these students are. They have excelled at academics, embraced leadership opportunities, travelled the world, and worked in research and industry to get valuable, hands-on experience. Congratulations to each o” them.”
Academic Excellence and Research
The Class of 2026 demonstrated a deep commitment to scholarly inquiry. Sixty percent of the graduates participated in independent research during their time at CMU-Q, with 10 students completing a prestigious Senior Honors Thesis. CMU-Q also announced that 40% of the cohort earned University Honors.
The graduating class includes:
● 16 Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
● 34 Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
● 24 Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
● 29 Bachelor of Science in Information Systems
● 3 Bachelor of Science in General Studies
A Global and Collaborative Mindset
Beyond the Doha campus, these graduates took full advantage of CMU-Q’s global network and the unique ecosystem of Qatar Foundation. More than half of the cohort spent a semester studying abroad, and three quarters participated in at least one global learning experience. Additionally, one-in-four graduates enriched their education by cross-registering at other Education City partner universities.
Prepared for the Global Workforce
The Class of 2026 enters the professional world with substantial experience. Nearly 80% of the class completed at least one internship, with one in three graduates having completed three or more. Leadership was also a hallmark of this class, as 65% of students held official leadership positions in student organizations.
As they move forward, the top career interests for these graduates include the fields of technology, entrepreneurship, financial services, and academics and research.
Representing 33 nationalities and speaking 32 unique languages, the Class of 2026 reflects the diverse, multicultural environment that defines the CMU-Q experience within Education City. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.
Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, noted that this is an exceptional cohort of stude“ts: “When I reflect on the accomplishments of the Class of 2026, I am struck by how well-rounded these students are. They have excelled at academics, embraced leadership opportunities, travelled the world, and worked in research and industry to get valuable, hands-on experience. Congratulations to each o” them.”
Academic Excellence and Research
The Class of 2026 demonstrated a deep commitment to scholarly inquiry. Sixty percent of the graduates participated in independent research during their time at CMU-Q, with 10 students completing a prestigious Senior Honors Thesis. CMU-Q also announced that 40% of the cohort earned University Honors.
The graduating class includes:
● 16 Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
● 34 Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
● 24 Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
● 29 Bachelor of Science in Information Systems
● 3 Bachelor of Science in General Studies
A Global and Collaborative Mindset
Beyond the Doha campus, these graduates took full advantage of CMU-Q’s global network and the unique ecosystem of Qatar Foundation. More than half of the cohort spent a semester studying abroad, and three quarters participated in at least one global learning experience. Additionally, one-in-four graduates enriched their education by cross-registering at other Education City partner universities.
Prepared for the Global Workforce
The Class of 2026 enters the professional world with substantial experience. Nearly 80% of the class completed at least one internship, with one in three graduates having completed three or more. Leadership was also a hallmark of this class, as 65% of students held official leadership positions in student organizations.
As they move forward, the top career interests for these graduates include the fields of technology, entrepreneurship, financial services, and academics and research.
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