J&K L-G Launches Anti-Drug Campaign In Srinagar, Reaffirms Zero Tolerance For Narco-Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha led a massive anti-drug march in Srinagar city on Sunday, wherein he reiterated the government's commitment to zero tolerance towards drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

L-G Manoj Sinha said the anti-drug campaign will continue till the last drug smuggler, drug peddler, or drug dealer is operating in the union territory.

He launched a major campaign against drug abuse and narco-terrorism in Srinagar, reaffirming the administration's commitment to eradicating the menace from Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative aims to intensify efforts to curb the spread of narcotics, dismantle drug networks, and address the growing threat of narco-terrorism in the region.

Officials said the campaign will involve coordinated action by law enforcement agencies, awareness drives, and strict monitoring to identify and take action against drug peddlers and their networks.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the need for collective responsibility, urging youth, civil society, and community leaders to actively participate in the fight against drugs.

He reiterated that the administration will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards those involved in drug trafficking and related activities. The campaign is part of the broader strategy of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure a drug-free society and safeguard the future of the youth.

In his address, the L-G said only those succeed in life who single-mindedly pursue their aim and objective in life. He appealed to youth to become responsible citizens of the country, as they will be the leaders of the country in different fields of life in the coming days.

The L-G has already announced stringent punitive action against drug smugglers, including cancellation of Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport and attachment of property created out of funds generated by drug trafficking. These punitive actions are in addition to those provided under the law for such crimes.