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BioDuro and CTI Biotechnology Enter Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Preclinical Drug Development
(MENAFN- Cision) IRVINE, California, April 29, 2026 – BioDuro, a trusted global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced a strategic partnership with CTI Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. ("CTI Biotechnology"), a leading provider of preclinical research services for innovative drug development. The collaboration w ll leve age the complementary strengths of both companies across critical stages of preclinical R& D to est blish an integrated platform spanning from drug discovery to investigational new drug (IND) submission, providing global biotech and pharmaceutical clients with more efficient and flexible development sol tions.
Under the partnership, BioDur wi l prov de integrated capabilities including discovery chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), and pharmacology, as well as API and drug product development and manufacturing, together with IND filing support across global markets. CTI Biotechnology will contribute GLP toxicology studies and bioanalytical services in readiness for successful IND submission.
By combining their complementary expertis and coordinating project execution, the two companies will deliver a high-quality, one-stop discovery and development solution that helps clients streamline workflow, reduce communication and management complexity, and more efficiently advance innovative therapie .
Armin Spura, Ph.D., CEO o BioDuro, said, "Successful IND submission depends on strong execution across every critical step of early development, and GLP toxicology is one of the most important milestones in that journey. By combin ng BioDu o's integrated discovery and development capabilities with CTI's proven expertise in GLP toxicology and bioanalytical services, we are strengthening our ability to help clients move innovative programs forward with greater speed, confidence, and efficie cy."
"Our strategic collaboration with BioDur will further enhance our combined service capabilities in preclinical development and provide clients worldwide with a more complete and efficient integrated solution," added Tony Liu, General Manager of CTI Biotechnolo y. "We look forward to working closely together to help accelerate our clients' R&D programs and bring more innovative therapies to patients around the world."
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About BioDur
BioDuro, an Advent portfolio company, is a CRDMO with a 30-year proven track record. Headquartered in Irvine, Californ a, Bio uro employs more than 2,000 scientists with deep exp rtise in small- and large-molecule discovery, development, and manufacturing. We provide fully integrated drug discovery services spanning chemistry, biology, and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), along with comprehensive IND-enabling capabilities, including both drug substance and drug product development.
About CTI Biotechnology CTI Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise committed to providing one-stop technical services including safety evaluation, pharmacokinetics/toxicokineti s (PK/TK), bioanalytical testing and pharmacodynamic research for biopharmaceutical enterprises, scientific resea ch institut ons and other domestic and international cli nts.
Founded in Kunshan, Suzhou in 2011 with investment by Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300012). Up to now, CTI Biotechnolo y has a sisted global pharmaceutical companies in obtaining 143 Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals, among which 19 projects have been approved for clinical trials by the U S. FDA.
Under the partnership, BioDur wi l prov de integrated capabilities including discovery chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), and pharmacology, as well as API and drug product development and manufacturing, together with IND filing support across global markets. CTI Biotechnology will contribute GLP toxicology studies and bioanalytical services in readiness for successful IND submission.
By combining their complementary expertis and coordinating project execution, the two companies will deliver a high-quality, one-stop discovery and development solution that helps clients streamline workflow, reduce communication and management complexity, and more efficiently advance innovative therapie .
Armin Spura, Ph.D., CEO o BioDuro, said, "Successful IND submission depends on strong execution across every critical step of early development, and GLP toxicology is one of the most important milestones in that journey. By combin ng BioDu o's integrated discovery and development capabilities with CTI's proven expertise in GLP toxicology and bioanalytical services, we are strengthening our ability to help clients move innovative programs forward with greater speed, confidence, and efficie cy."
"Our strategic collaboration with BioDur will further enhance our combined service capabilities in preclinical development and provide clients worldwide with a more complete and efficient integrated solution," added Tony Liu, General Manager of CTI Biotechnolo y. "We look forward to working closely together to help accelerate our clients' R&D programs and bring more innovative therapies to patients around the world."
¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; [ends]
About BioDur
BioDuro, an Advent portfolio company, is a CRDMO with a 30-year proven track record. Headquartered in Irvine, Californ a, Bio uro employs more than 2,000 scientists with deep exp rtise in small- and large-molecule discovery, development, and manufacturing. We provide fully integrated drug discovery services spanning chemistry, biology, and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), along with comprehensive IND-enabling capabilities, including both drug substance and drug product development.
About CTI Biotechnology CTI Biotechnology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise committed to providing one-stop technical services including safety evaluation, pharmacokinetics/toxicokineti s (PK/TK), bioanalytical testing and pharmacodynamic research for biopharmaceutical enterprises, scientific resea ch institut ons and other domestic and international cli nts.
Founded in Kunshan, Suzhou in 2011 with investment by Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 300012). Up to now, CTI Biotechnolo y has a sisted global pharmaceutical companies in obtaining 143 Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals, among which 19 projects have been approved for clinical trials by the U S. FDA.
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