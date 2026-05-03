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Infosys Ranked as Number One IT Services Provider for Banking in Europe and Financial Services in Nordics by Whitelane Research
(MENAFN- Edelman) Benga–uru, India – April 30, 2026: Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE:INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced that it has been ranked as number one IT services‘provider for ‘Fin–ncial Se’vices …#8216; Banking’ in the ‘Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Study 2025/2026 Finan’ial Services Europe’, and the number one IT services provider for Financial Ser‘ices in the Nordics by ‘Whitelane Resea’ch IT Sourcing Study 2026’. Infosys has also been&nbs“;recognized as a top ”hree‘“Exceptional Perf–rmer” ’n ‘‘inancial Services – Overall’ and ’Cloud & Infrastructure Services’ underscoring its strong performance and client satisfaction across the European financial services market.
These recognitions underscore Infosys’ continued efforts to differentiate itself through its AI-first approach, enabling financial institutions to modernize operations, improve decisionmaking, and elevate customer experience. Through Infosys Topaz, an AIfirst offering using generative and agentic AI technologies, the company is helping global enterprises unlock AI value at scale, drive innovation, and deliver tangible business outcomes, while ensuring responsible and scalable adoption.
The Whitelane 2025/2026 Financial Services Europe study surveyed close to 600 participants from Europe’s top IT spending financial services organizations, evaluating over 1,500 unique IT sourcing relationships on criteria such as service delivery quality, account management, pricing, innovation, and transformation capabilities. Similarly, the Nordics 2026 study gathered insights from over 450 participants across leading IT-spending organizations, assessing over 1,000 unique IT sourcing relationships based on service delivery, account management, value for money, and security.
Infos’s’ key differentiating factors highlighted in the reports include:
•Ranked number one in Financial Services - Banking: Infosys achieved a score of 83% in general satisfaction among IT service providers serving the European Banking industry, an improvement of three percentage points over 2024/2025 leading to the top ranking.
•Top three Exceptional Performer in Financial Services - Overall: Infosys was recognized as one of the top three Exceptional Performers across the overall Financial Services sector in Europe, based on direct client feedback.
•Ranked number one in Financial Servi–es – Nordics: Infosys secured the top position in general satisfaction among IT service providers serving the Nordic Financial Services industry. This leading ranking reflects strong client confidence in I’fosys’ ability to deliver consistent quality, trusted execution, and highvalue outcomes across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance in the region.
•Top three Exceptional Performer in Cloud & Infrastructure Services in Europe: Infosys was placed among the leading service providers in Cloud & Infrastructure Services for its maintenance, integration, and support of data centers, as well as managed infrastructure services. This recognition highlights Infosys’ leadership in delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings through Infosys Cobalt, a comprehensive suite of services, solutions, and platforms designed to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption.
•Strong Performer in Financial Service– – Insurance: Infosys was recognized a“ a “Strong Per”ormer” among IT service providers serving the European Insurance industry.
•Strong Performer in Application Services: Infosys was also recognized as a "Strong Performer" in Application Services in Europe. This includes application development, maintenance, and testing of applications using advanced methodologies like DevOps, Scrum, or Waterfall.
Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research, said, “Our latest Financial Services studies for Europe and Nordics highlight how service providers are responding to rising client expectations around quality, transformation, and cloud-led modernization. Whitelane Research studies provide much-needed independent, clientvalidated view of IT-sourcing performance across, grounded in direct feedback from leading enterprises. Infosys stands out for its consistent delivery, strong client engagement, and ability to support financial institutions through complex changes. Its results reflect a clear focus on client outcomes and longterm value creation in a rapidly evolving market.”
Jay Nair, EVP and Industry Head, Financial Services, Infosys, said“ “We are proud to be recognized by Whitelane Research and by our clients across the Europe and Nordics financial services industry. This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering on client needs, at scale, and driving innovation through our investments in digital, cloud, and transformation capabilities. Through Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt service offerings, our AI and cloud services empower financial institutions to modernize securely, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation. We remain committed to partnering with our clients to help them lead in an increasingly competitive and digital-first world.”
The 2026 Whitelane Financial Services Europe Study and the Nordics study are available on request from Whitelane.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in AIfirst business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world’s Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.
These recognitions underscore Infosys’ continued efforts to differentiate itself through its AI-first approach, enabling financial institutions to modernize operations, improve decisionmaking, and elevate customer experience. Through Infosys Topaz, an AIfirst offering using generative and agentic AI technologies, the company is helping global enterprises unlock AI value at scale, drive innovation, and deliver tangible business outcomes, while ensuring responsible and scalable adoption.
The Whitelane 2025/2026 Financial Services Europe study surveyed close to 600 participants from Europe’s top IT spending financial services organizations, evaluating over 1,500 unique IT sourcing relationships on criteria such as service delivery quality, account management, pricing, innovation, and transformation capabilities. Similarly, the Nordics 2026 study gathered insights from over 450 participants across leading IT-spending organizations, assessing over 1,000 unique IT sourcing relationships based on service delivery, account management, value for money, and security.
Infos’s’ key differentiating factors highlighted in the reports include:
•Ranked number one in Financial Services - Banking: Infosys achieved a score of 83% in general satisfaction among IT service providers serving the European Banking industry, an improvement of three percentage points over 2024/2025 leading to the top ranking.
•Top three Exceptional Performer in Financial Services - Overall: Infosys was recognized as one of the top three Exceptional Performers across the overall Financial Services sector in Europe, based on direct client feedback.
•Ranked number one in Financial Servi–es – Nordics: Infosys secured the top position in general satisfaction among IT service providers serving the Nordic Financial Services industry. This leading ranking reflects strong client confidence in I’fosys’ ability to deliver consistent quality, trusted execution, and highvalue outcomes across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance in the region.
•Top three Exceptional Performer in Cloud & Infrastructure Services in Europe: Infosys was placed among the leading service providers in Cloud & Infrastructure Services for its maintenance, integration, and support of data centers, as well as managed infrastructure services. This recognition highlights Infosys’ leadership in delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings through Infosys Cobalt, a comprehensive suite of services, solutions, and platforms designed to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption.
•Strong Performer in Financial Service– – Insurance: Infosys was recognized a“ a “Strong Per”ormer” among IT service providers serving the European Insurance industry.
•Strong Performer in Application Services: Infosys was also recognized as a "Strong Performer" in Application Services in Europe. This includes application development, maintenance, and testing of applications using advanced methodologies like DevOps, Scrum, or Waterfall.
Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research, said, “Our latest Financial Services studies for Europe and Nordics highlight how service providers are responding to rising client expectations around quality, transformation, and cloud-led modernization. Whitelane Research studies provide much-needed independent, clientvalidated view of IT-sourcing performance across, grounded in direct feedback from leading enterprises. Infosys stands out for its consistent delivery, strong client engagement, and ability to support financial institutions through complex changes. Its results reflect a clear focus on client outcomes and longterm value creation in a rapidly evolving market.”
Jay Nair, EVP and Industry Head, Financial Services, Infosys, said“ “We are proud to be recognized by Whitelane Research and by our clients across the Europe and Nordics financial services industry. This acknowledgment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering on client needs, at scale, and driving innovation through our investments in digital, cloud, and transformation capabilities. Through Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt service offerings, our AI and cloud services empower financial institutions to modernize securely, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation. We remain committed to partnering with our clients to help them lead in an increasingly competitive and digital-first world.”
The 2026 Whitelane Financial Services Europe Study and the Nordics study are available on request from Whitelane.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in AIfirst business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world’s Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.
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