Gold Prices Face Volatility As Oil Rally Fuels Inflation And Delayed Rate Cuts

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold 's rally is facing fresh turbulence as surging oil prices reignite inflation fears and push central banks to postpone interest-rate cuts - yet the metal's long-term investment case remains intact, underpinned by record demand, geopolitical stress and mounting global debt risks.

Precious metal analysts say the current volatility reflects not a reversal of the bull cycle but a shift to a more complex phase in which inflation shocks both restrain short-term gains and reinforce gold's strategic appeal as a hedge.

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Earlier expectations that 2026 would bring a supportive backdrop for bullion - cooling inflation and imminent policy easing - have been upended by the sharp escalation in energy prices linked to Middle East supply disruptions. Brent crude, which traded near $72 a barrel earlier this year, surged to around $118 at its peak during the crisis, according to projections cited by the World Bank.

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The lender expects global energy prices to rise about 24 per cent this year, marking one of the largest oil supply shocks in decades.

That surge has complicated the global monetary outlook. Central banks that had been preparing to pivot towards rate cuts are now adopting a cautious stance as energy-driven inflation threatens to linger. Even if further tightening is unlikely, expectations of easing have been pushed further into the future - raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold.

As a result, bullion is increasingly trading in line with interest-rate expectations rather than purely as a geopolitical safe haven. Stronger bond yields and a firmer dollar typically limit gold's upside momentum in the short term, leading to bouts of consolidation despite supportive macro risks.

Yet underlying demand trends remain resilient. Data from the World Gold Council show total global gold demand rose 2 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to 1,231 tonnes, while the value of demand surged 74 per cent to a record $193 billion as higher prices lifted the market's overall scale.

Investment demand led the increase. Bar and coin purchases jumped 42 per cent to 474 tonnes - the second-highest quarterly level on record - reflecting continued buying by households and private investors seeking protection against inflation, currency volatility and geopolitical shocks. Strong physical demand from Asia and the Middle East has been particularly important in stabilising prices during recent market swings.

In the UAE, one of the world's most active retail bullion markets, traders report steady investor interest despite elevated price levels, with many buyers continuing to treat gold as a strategic long-term store of value rather than a short-term trading asset. Persistent regional tensions and currency uncertainty across emerging markets have reinforced this trend.

Analysts say the current environment highlights gold's dual role in periods of energy-driven inflation. Rising oil prices delay rate cuts and cap immediate upside, but they also strengthen bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical instability.

Major financial institutions continue to maintain a constructive long-term outlook. The Bank of America has reiterated its 12-month gold price target of $6,000 an ounce, citing structural drivers such as rising sovereign debt, geopolitical fragmentation, and continued diversification by central banks away from dollar-denominated reserves.

The World Bank also expects gold prices to remain historically elevated, forecasting an average of around $4,700 an ounce in 2026. That projection suggests the rally is entering a more mature phase rather than ending, with prices likely to remain high but increasingly sensitive to macroeconomic signals.

For investors, the message is clear: oil-driven inflation may be slowing gold's near-term advance, but it is simultaneously reinforcing the metal's long-term strategic importance. With global debt levels rising and geopolitical fractures deepening, bullion remains firmly anchored in a structural bull market - even if the path higher becomes more volatile in the months ahead.

UAE, Asia drive gold investment boom as global demand hits record $193 billion Gold faces steepest slide in years as strong dollar, war risks, rate outlook cap rally

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