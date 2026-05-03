Meryl Streep Calls 'Marvel-Ising' Films 'Boring', Backs Complex Characters

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a time when big-screen stories are often driven by clear heroes and villains, Meryl Streep is pushing back against what she sees as a growing lack of complexity in modern storytelling.

Speaking during an interview on a radio show with Fleur East, the Oscar-winning actor reflected on how modern films tend to simplify characters into familiar tropes, something she believes takes away from what makes stories compelling.

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“We tend to Marvel-ize movies now,” Streep said.“We've got the villains, and we've got the good guys, and it's so boring.”

The actor, who returns as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2, pointed to the appeal of characters that sit somewhere in between. Her portrayal of the sharp, demanding editor-in-chief has long stood out for that reason, a figure who is both intimidating and, at times, unexpectedly human.

“I feel like you get a realistic view,” she said, referring to the sequel's approach.“What's really interesting about life is that some of the heroes are flawed and some of the villains are human and interesting and have their own strengths.”

That layered perspective, she added, is what continues to draw her to the role.

“So that's what I like about this,” Streep said.“It's messier.”

The comments come as The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases, nearly two decades after the original film cemented its place in pop culture and fashion storytelling.

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