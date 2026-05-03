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Report Claims Pentagon Leadership Tightens Control Over Navy Decision-Making
(MENAFN) According to reports, former Navy Secretary John Phelan has alleged that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg have exercised unusually strict control over naval decision-making processes, particularly in areas involving submarines and shipbuilding.
As stated by reports, Phelan argued that this approach effectively sidelined traditional Navy authority. He reportedly raised objections internally, but those concerns were quickly relayed to senior leadership. Following this, Hegseth and Feinberg are said to have built a case supporting the removal of a senior Navy official.
According to reports, US President Donald Trump later agreed with the recommendation, and on April 22, the Pentagon announced the departure of one of Hegseth’s remaining internal opponents within the department.
Reports indicate that Hegseth’s position has since strengthened, with sources describing him as increasingly confident about his standing. This comes amid broader personnel changes within the administration, including the removal of several cabinet-level officials in recent weeks.
As stated by reports, some officials caution that stability within the administration remains uncertain, noting that internal dynamics can shift quickly. One official likened the environment to a survival scenario, suggesting that outcomes depend on relative positioning within internal competition.
According to accounts from multiple sources, Hegseth’s efforts are not limited to procurement decisions but also extend to influencing military promotions and restricting the long-standing independence of senior military leaders in public communication.
One official summarized the shift by stating, “All the power has been taken away from the uniforms and 100 percent gone to the political appointees.”
As stated by reports, Phelan argued that this approach effectively sidelined traditional Navy authority. He reportedly raised objections internally, but those concerns were quickly relayed to senior leadership. Following this, Hegseth and Feinberg are said to have built a case supporting the removal of a senior Navy official.
According to reports, US President Donald Trump later agreed with the recommendation, and on April 22, the Pentagon announced the departure of one of Hegseth’s remaining internal opponents within the department.
Reports indicate that Hegseth’s position has since strengthened, with sources describing him as increasingly confident about his standing. This comes amid broader personnel changes within the administration, including the removal of several cabinet-level officials in recent weeks.
As stated by reports, some officials caution that stability within the administration remains uncertain, noting that internal dynamics can shift quickly. One official likened the environment to a survival scenario, suggesting that outcomes depend on relative positioning within internal competition.
According to accounts from multiple sources, Hegseth’s efforts are not limited to procurement decisions but also extend to influencing military promotions and restricting the long-standing independence of senior military leaders in public communication.
One official summarized the shift by stating, “All the power has been taken away from the uniforms and 100 percent gone to the political appointees.”
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