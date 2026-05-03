Algeria Ready To Help Resolve Crisis In Mali

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed Algeria's readiness to contribute to efforts to resolve the crisis in Mali, in a way that would help restore security and stability, while emphasizing non-interference in the country's internal affairs.

During a regular meeting with representatives of local media, Tebboune said that Algeria is closely following developments in Mali with concern, expressing regret over what he described as a trajectory toward greater instability.

He stressed that Algeria has not and will not intervene in Mali's internal affairs, affirming that relations between the two countries are based on brotherhood and that Algeria has been and will continue to support Mali without seeking any special interests.

He added that military solutions do not represent a way out of the crisis, noting that Malians are capable of overcoming the challenges they face. He also indicated that Algeria is ready to provide support if Mali requests it, with the aim of de-escalation and helping to overcome the crisis.

The Algerian president also revealed that there have been indirect contacts between the two countries in recent times, amid escalating security tensions in Mali, which has recently witnessed increasing attacks by armed groups, further exacerbating instability in the Sahel region.