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Maximum number of people practising bhujangasana: Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga sets the world record at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the 50-day countdown to 12th International Yoga Day
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 2 May 2026: In a new Asia Record, 6000 people performed bhujangasana simultaneously in the 50-day countdown towards the twelfth International Yoga Day in the event organised by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ministry of Ayush at the largest meditation hall housed in Kanha Shanti Vanam, the Heartfulness Headquarters in the outskirts of Hyderabad early this morning. The event saw large-scale participation by Yoga enthusiasts practising the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) from across the country. The purpose of the event was not only to sensitise people to adopt yoga as their daily part of life since the adoption of International Yoga Day twelve years ago by the United Nations, but it was also an attempt to create a historic record in the Asia Book of Records for holding Bhujangasana for the longest duration on the mat. High Commissions from various countries joined the event virtually, as did thousands of other practitioners, including refugees from around the world.
The programme began with a prayer to sage Patanjali, who guides humanity to clarity and balance through movement. This was followed by cultural programmes showcasing Bharatnatyam titled ‘Vishwa Shanti Pravaha’. Korean participants displayed rhythmic yoga. This was followed by lamp-lighting by the key dignitaries.
The event was graced by Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister, Coal and Mines - Shri G. Kishan Reddy; and Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare - Shri Prataprao Jadhav; Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Commerce of Telangana - Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu garu; Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya – Shri Rajesh Kotecha, and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush – Smt. Monalisa Dash, along with Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Smt D K Aruna (MP); Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (MP); Shri Shankariah – MLA Shadnagar and Shri Kashinath – Director, Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga, apart from Senior officials from Ayush, Yoga Gurus, experts from Ayush systems and modern medicine, and Yoga practitioners from across the country.
The yogasanas were led by Dr Kashinath, Director of the Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga. This was followed by a group meditation session led by Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.
Smt. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said, “Gratitude to Pujya Daaji for his gracious support in extending this support to this event at Kanha; he truly embodies the spirit of yoga. We begin this 50-day countdown to Kanha Shanti Vanam, which serves as the perfect sanctuary reflecting peace and balance. This is a powerful gathering to ignite a nationwide spiritual spark in integrity. Yoga has transcended from being a mere practice to a pillar of our national health foundation. May the peace we cultivate here in Telangana radiate across the nation. Heartfulness made its invaluable contribution in World Expo Osaka 2025 - in 125 days, the institute trained more than 16700 participants. Heartfulness Institute is once again extending its global support and opening avenues for worldwide celebrations at its international centres. This enduring partnership between Heartfulness and Ayush reflects a shared commitment on the global stage. The practice of yoga will bring a more resilient future and experience through its unifying and transformative power.”
Shri Prataprao Jadhav - Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said, “Kanha is a great example of sustainability and how it has transformed from an arid to lush green land spanning 1400 acres. It is an inspiring green wellness hub. The environment is ideal for the Yog Mahotsav. Telangana is known for its traditions and speedy economic growth. Morarji Desai Institute Trikonasan’s collective yoga mahotsav was recorded in the Asian Book of Records on 7 April. Today, we have gathered here to set another record through Bhujangasana. Yoga brings holistic wellness and has spearheaded India’s evolution as a wellness destination. With AI, Yog has become more accessible and easier to use. Yoga brings collective solidarity and balance. Satvik and natural food are medicine/elixir in addressing lifestyle diseases. Yoga is not simply a practice but should be part of daily life.”
Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister, Coal and Mines - Shri G. Kishan Reddy said, “Indian tradition, lifestyle and ancient knowledge are becoming known to the world. Yoga is not only our heritage but also a valuable gift to global health. The United Nations has recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day, and we are proud of this. CEOs and world leaders of multinational companies are practising yoga today across Islamic countries, as well, putting aside religions and faiths. If the great leaders of the world had practised yoga, there would not have been any chaos. As Viksit Bharat, we must, by 2047, be a developed, peaceful, and healthy Bharat through confidence and a healthy lifestyle; youth should come forward towards this in nation-building. In today’s digital age, everyone must be healthy and physically fit through yoga. Yoga is also for emotional and mental balance. Kanha is not only a meditation centre but also a sustainable ecosystem, a spiritual energy centre, and an awareness centre. Hence, the AYUSH Ministry decided to organise this 50-day countdown to International Yoga Day. Every household must practice yoga, and you must be your own doctor first, with yoga being the first medicine.”
“It is a very joyous and enthusiastic occasion. I appreciate the Ministry of AYUSH for triggering this countdown to the International Yoga Day. This is to encourage every citizen on the planet to practice yoga, asanas, pranayama – every moment of Yama and niyama and pratyahara, and meditation, cleansing and prayer. You will notice how your life will change in one week. If this happens in every heart and every household, the world will become a beautiful haven. It is a gift from India to the world and is recognised for the efforts of our dear Prime Minister in establishing this international event on June 21. Meditation and yoga are the grandest gifts to humanity. Our manas can be regulated; health will improve, and at the spiritual level, our consciousness will expand. When many individuals come together, an egregore is created, altering the atmosphere and triggering mutations that change the human genetic pattern, leading to a new human race. Dhyan means Dhi + Yaan: Yaan is a vehicle that transports us; Dhi is ultimate wisdom. To raise consciousness, we need energy, which is the Pranahuti from the Source. This is the fuel that powers the vehicle, which can take us to the ultimate wisdom. That is the whole etymology and context of Dhyana. Explore this as a true yogi or a scientist and prove it to yourself. Your life can be changed through Yoga alone,” said Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra.
Dignitaries from various embassies and international organisations also participated in the 50-day countdown event, reflecting the growing global engagement with Yoga and India’s wellness traditions. These include Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad; Surat Singh Malhotra, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Lesotho; Kiran Kumar, Honorary Consul of Bulgaria; Dr Murthy Devarabhotla, Trade Commissioner for Cuba; Dr Tasneem Shariff, Trade Commissioner for Namibia; Gareth Wynn, British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad; Vikram Jain from the Canada Trade Office; and Ramakrishna, representing the Australian Visa Application Centre.
The Yog Mahotsav by the Government of India has had successful countdowns starting on the 100th day in New Delhi, the 75th at Lonar in Maharashtra, and the 50th at Kanha Shanti Vanam. Ayush Aahara was also distributed during the programme. Observed annually as a key phase ahead of International Yoga Day, the countdown period deepens outreach and strengthens public engagement through a series of programmes, mass demonstrations, and awareness initiatives across the country.
With the 50-day countdown set to begin, Yoga Mahotsav 2026 is expected to energise preparations further and reinforce the message of Yoga as a powerful tool for preventive healthcare, mental well-being, and holistic living, in line with the Government’s vision of a healthier and more resilient India.
About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalised as a teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India, to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple, easy to adopt, and appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic backgrounds who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues in thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental organisations, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centres are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
The programme began with a prayer to sage Patanjali, who guides humanity to clarity and balance through movement. This was followed by cultural programmes showcasing Bharatnatyam titled ‘Vishwa Shanti Pravaha’. Korean participants displayed rhythmic yoga. This was followed by lamp-lighting by the key dignitaries.
The event was graced by Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister, Coal and Mines - Shri G. Kishan Reddy; and Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare - Shri Prataprao Jadhav; Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Commerce of Telangana - Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu garu; Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya – Shri Rajesh Kotecha, and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush – Smt. Monalisa Dash, along with Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Smt D K Aruna (MP); Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (MP); Shri Shankariah – MLA Shadnagar and Shri Kashinath – Director, Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga, apart from Senior officials from Ayush, Yoga Gurus, experts from Ayush systems and modern medicine, and Yoga practitioners from across the country.
The yogasanas were led by Dr Kashinath, Director of the Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga. This was followed by a group meditation session led by Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.
Smt. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, said, “Gratitude to Pujya Daaji for his gracious support in extending this support to this event at Kanha; he truly embodies the spirit of yoga. We begin this 50-day countdown to Kanha Shanti Vanam, which serves as the perfect sanctuary reflecting peace and balance. This is a powerful gathering to ignite a nationwide spiritual spark in integrity. Yoga has transcended from being a mere practice to a pillar of our national health foundation. May the peace we cultivate here in Telangana radiate across the nation. Heartfulness made its invaluable contribution in World Expo Osaka 2025 - in 125 days, the institute trained more than 16700 participants. Heartfulness Institute is once again extending its global support and opening avenues for worldwide celebrations at its international centres. This enduring partnership between Heartfulness and Ayush reflects a shared commitment on the global stage. The practice of yoga will bring a more resilient future and experience through its unifying and transformative power.”
Shri Prataprao Jadhav - Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said, “Kanha is a great example of sustainability and how it has transformed from an arid to lush green land spanning 1400 acres. It is an inspiring green wellness hub. The environment is ideal for the Yog Mahotsav. Telangana is known for its traditions and speedy economic growth. Morarji Desai Institute Trikonasan’s collective yoga mahotsav was recorded in the Asian Book of Records on 7 April. Today, we have gathered here to set another record through Bhujangasana. Yoga brings holistic wellness and has spearheaded India’s evolution as a wellness destination. With AI, Yog has become more accessible and easier to use. Yoga brings collective solidarity and balance. Satvik and natural food are medicine/elixir in addressing lifestyle diseases. Yoga is not simply a practice but should be part of daily life.”
Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister, Coal and Mines - Shri G. Kishan Reddy said, “Indian tradition, lifestyle and ancient knowledge are becoming known to the world. Yoga is not only our heritage but also a valuable gift to global health. The United Nations has recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day, and we are proud of this. CEOs and world leaders of multinational companies are practising yoga today across Islamic countries, as well, putting aside religions and faiths. If the great leaders of the world had practised yoga, there would not have been any chaos. As Viksit Bharat, we must, by 2047, be a developed, peaceful, and healthy Bharat through confidence and a healthy lifestyle; youth should come forward towards this in nation-building. In today’s digital age, everyone must be healthy and physically fit through yoga. Yoga is also for emotional and mental balance. Kanha is not only a meditation centre but also a sustainable ecosystem, a spiritual energy centre, and an awareness centre. Hence, the AYUSH Ministry decided to organise this 50-day countdown to International Yoga Day. Every household must practice yoga, and you must be your own doctor first, with yoga being the first medicine.”
“It is a very joyous and enthusiastic occasion. I appreciate the Ministry of AYUSH for triggering this countdown to the International Yoga Day. This is to encourage every citizen on the planet to practice yoga, asanas, pranayama – every moment of Yama and niyama and pratyahara, and meditation, cleansing and prayer. You will notice how your life will change in one week. If this happens in every heart and every household, the world will become a beautiful haven. It is a gift from India to the world and is recognised for the efforts of our dear Prime Minister in establishing this international event on June 21. Meditation and yoga are the grandest gifts to humanity. Our manas can be regulated; health will improve, and at the spiritual level, our consciousness will expand. When many individuals come together, an egregore is created, altering the atmosphere and triggering mutations that change the human genetic pattern, leading to a new human race. Dhyan means Dhi + Yaan: Yaan is a vehicle that transports us; Dhi is ultimate wisdom. To raise consciousness, we need energy, which is the Pranahuti from the Source. This is the fuel that powers the vehicle, which can take us to the ultimate wisdom. That is the whole etymology and context of Dhyana. Explore this as a true yogi or a scientist and prove it to yourself. Your life can be changed through Yoga alone,” said Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra.
Dignitaries from various embassies and international organisations also participated in the 50-day countdown event, reflecting the growing global engagement with Yoga and India’s wellness traditions. These include Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad; Surat Singh Malhotra, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Lesotho; Kiran Kumar, Honorary Consul of Bulgaria; Dr Murthy Devarabhotla, Trade Commissioner for Cuba; Dr Tasneem Shariff, Trade Commissioner for Namibia; Gareth Wynn, British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad; Vikram Jain from the Canada Trade Office; and Ramakrishna, representing the Australian Visa Application Centre.
The Yog Mahotsav by the Government of India has had successful countdowns starting on the 100th day in New Delhi, the 75th at Lonar in Maharashtra, and the 50th at Kanha Shanti Vanam. Ayush Aahara was also distributed during the programme. Observed annually as a key phase ahead of International Yoga Day, the countdown period deepens outreach and strengthens public engagement through a series of programmes, mass demonstrations, and awareness initiatives across the country.
With the 50-day countdown set to begin, Yoga Mahotsav 2026 is expected to energise preparations further and reinforce the message of Yoga as a powerful tool for preventive healthcare, mental well-being, and holistic living, in line with the Government’s vision of a healthier and more resilient India.
About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalised as a teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India, to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple, easy to adopt, and appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic backgrounds who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues in thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental organisations, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centres are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
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