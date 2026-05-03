International Business Community Comes Together At BCCQ Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The British Chamber of Commerce Qatar (BCCQ) successfully hosted its Business Connect Evening on April 29 at the Secret Garden, Kempinski Hotel, The Pearl Doha, bringing together a diverse and growing network from across the international business and diplomatic community.

Delivered in collaboration with the German, and Swiss Business Councils, the event attracted significant interest and a strong turnout, reflecting the continued appetite for in-person engagement and meaningful business connections within the region.

We were honoured to welcome distinguished diplomatic guests, including Ambassadors and Embassy representatives from Britain, Spain, France, Switzerland, Ukraine, Canada, and Australia, reflecting the strong level of international engagement and support for the event.

The evening welcomed a broad mix of BCCQ members and non-members, alongside representatives from the wider international chamber and embassy community.

The collaborative approach, uniting multiple councils and networks, created a dynamic platform for cross-sector engagement and relationship building.

Speaking following the event, Chairman, Emad Turkman MBE at BCCQ, said:“It has been incredibly encouraging to see the strength of engagement from the business community at this event. Bringing together multiple chambers and networks has created a powerful platform for connection, particularly at a time when confidence, resilience, and continuity in business are so important."

"There is a clear appetite for collaboration, and events like this demonstrate the value of coming together to support one another and drive business forward.”

The success of the Business Connect Evening highlights the important role BCCQ continues to play in convening the business community in Qatar. In a period marked by regional uncertainty, the Chamber has maintained strong momentum through a consistent programme of events, providing opportunities for dialogue, networking, and knowledge-sharing.

A key takeaway from the evening was the impact of collaboration between business councils and chambers, which has proven to be an effective vehicle for expanding reach, strengthening international ties, and delivering value to members and the wider business community.

Looking ahead, BCCQ will continue to build on this momentum, with Business Connect forming a core part of its strategy for 2026 and beyond. By fostering partnerships and creating inclusive platforms for engagement, the Chamber aims to further strengthen UK–Qatar business relations while supporting a resilient and connected business environment.