Crude Futures Fall On New Iran Proposal For Peace Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An Iranian proposal for talks with the US sent crude futures sharply lower on Friday, though prices were still on track for weekly gains. Tehran continues to block the Strait of Hormuz, while the US Navy restricts Iranian crude exports. Oil markets remain volatile on hopes of a resolution.

Brent crude futures settled at $108.17, and US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) finished at $101.94. For the week, Brent rose 2.7%, while WTI rose by 8.0%, noted Al-Attiyah Foundation in its Weekly Energy Market Review. A senior official of Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened on Thursday“long and painful strikes” on US positions if Washington renewed attacks on Iran, pushing oil prices to intraday peaks before retreating.

Meanwhile, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said Tehran could not be trusted over any unilateral arrangements it makes for the Strait of Hormuz, in a sign of deep mistrust on all sides.

Asia spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose this week as efforts to end the Iran war remained at an impasse, while an extended force majeure on Qatari volumes supported prompt markets. The average LNG price for June delivery into northeast Asia was $17.80 per million British thermal units, up from $16.70 per mmBtu the week before.

In Europe, the Dutch TTF gas price settled at $15.49 per mmBtu, posting a weekly gain of 2.0%. Strengthening demand from Asia, supported by expectations of robust summer cooling demand and tighter regional supply, has reinforced competition between the Atlantic and Pacific basins.