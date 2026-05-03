Al Sadd's Focus Now On Al Duhail Semi-Final: Mujica

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fresh off Al Sadd's pulsating 6-4 win over Al Shamal in the Amir Cup quarter-final, Rafa Mujica said the Wolves have already turned their attention to Tuesday's semi-final against arch-rivals Al Duhail.

Al Sadd came through a dramatic contest on Friday in what was arguably one of the most entertaining matches of the season. David Prats' Al Shamal mounted a spirited comeback after trailing by four goals, but Al Sadd held firm in the closing stages to book their place in the last four.

Mujica, who struck a hat-trick in the ten-goal thriller, said he was pleased to play a decisive role, but stressed the team's priority has now shifted to the next challenge.

“Al Shamal delivered a great performance, which made the match both difficult and enjoyable at the same time. We are extremely happy with this important win against a strong opponent who never gave up until the final moments,” said the Spaniard.

“We will quickly turn the page on this match and start preparing for our next game against Al Duhail. Our aim is to win and continue our journey towards the final.”

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Al Duhail advanced to the semi-finals in emphatic fashion, easing past Al Arabi 4-0. Their experienced forward Ismaeel Mohammad said the side is determined to go all the way.

“We are happy with the result and reaching the semi-finals,” he said after the match.

“Our target is to go far in the tournament. We want to compete for the title, and we know it will require a lot of effort. Amir Cup matches are always tough, but our ambition is to reach the final stages.”

In the other semi-final on Tuesday, defending champions Al Gharafa will face Al Wakrah.

Al Gharafa showed resilience after falling behind early to edge Umm Salal 2-1 and stay on course in their title defence.

“We are on track in our title defence,” said Al Gharafa star Yacine Brahimi.

“We will now prepare for the big match against Al Wakrah and go into the semi-final fully ready.”

Al Wakrah, meanwhile, impressed with a 3-0 victory over in-form Al Rayyan to seal their spot.

“It was an exceptional performance as we controlled the game from start to finish,” said Al Wakrah coach Jose Sierra.

“We hope to carry this momentum into the semi-final.”