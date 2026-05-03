Al Eid Tops Diamond Tour At Hathab

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Doha, Qatar: Khalid Al Eid stole the spotlight in the Diamond Tour as the 12th round of the Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour wrapped up at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's main arena yesterday.

Riding Raker, Al Eid clinched the 150cm class with a sharp round in 40.68 seconds, edging out Cyrine Cherif, who clocked 41.26 seconds on Easy Boy. Mohammed Saeed Haidan settled for third after posting 42.55 seconds aboard Wathnan Stand, as the top riders delivered a tight contest at the highest level.

In the Bronze Tour (120cm), Anaz Al-Anaz claimed top honours with a winning time of 56.45 seconds on Be Bop de Lyons. Faris Saad Al-Qahtani followed in 57.86 seconds on Foudre du Banney, while Hussein Saeed Haidan placed third in 60.87 seconds on Gringo.

The team event saw Marwan Al Shaqab take first place with a combined time of 144.78 seconds. Al Adeed Al Shaqab finished second, while Al Shaqab team secured third.Deputy Director of the Championship Saeed Al Rashdi crowned the podium winners of Diamond Tour.

Earlier, Salha Khalid Al Obaidli impressed in the Future Riders class (90cm), winning in 24.79 seconds on Violet Van Het Koetshuis. Alqaqaa bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani finished second on Bon Suela, with Salman Faisal Al Marri third on Suol Rebel.

Speaking after the round, Ali Yousef Al Rumaihi, Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee, said the tour continues to grow in stature and quality.

“We saw strong competition, which highlights the riders' readiness and determination to perform at their best. With only two rounds remaining, attention now turns to the race for points and the overall standings as riders push to secure the title. The intensity also reflects the championship's success in attracting elite international riders while continuing to support and develop local talent, strengthening Qatar's presence on the showjumping stage.”