403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Activists Remain in Israeli Custody After Gaza Aid Flotilla Interception
(MENAFN) According to reports, only two participants from a humanitarian mission bound for Gaza remain in Israeli custody following the interception of a flotilla carrying aid.
As stated by reports, the vessels were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which included more than 20 boats transporting humanitarian supplies. The convoy was intercepted at sea by Israeli naval forces near the area of Crete.
Reports indicate that most of the activists on board were transferred to Greek authorities and subsequently released. However, two individuals were taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod instead of being returned.
According to reports, a legal organization advocating for Palestinian rights, Adalah, criticized the move, arguing that it amounted to unlawful detention and describing it as the “abduction of foreign civilians in international waters.” The group further stated that the activists were taken into Israeli territory after being seized at sea.
One of the individuals identified in custody is Saif Abu Keshek, a Palestinian activist with Spanish citizenship who has spent over 20 years involved in solidarity initiatives focused on Gaza. Based in Barcelona and a father of three, he has played a central role in coordinating international advocacy efforts opposing the blockade.
As stated by reports, Abu Keshek is a key organizer and spokesperson for the Global March to Gaza, a coalition involving activists from more than 30 countries. He also leads the Global Coalition Against Occupation in Palestine and holds roles in several labor and civil organizations in Europe focused on Palestinian advocacy.
As stated by reports, the vessels were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which included more than 20 boats transporting humanitarian supplies. The convoy was intercepted at sea by Israeli naval forces near the area of Crete.
Reports indicate that most of the activists on board were transferred to Greek authorities and subsequently released. However, two individuals were taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod instead of being returned.
According to reports, a legal organization advocating for Palestinian rights, Adalah, criticized the move, arguing that it amounted to unlawful detention and describing it as the “abduction of foreign civilians in international waters.” The group further stated that the activists were taken into Israeli territory after being seized at sea.
One of the individuals identified in custody is Saif Abu Keshek, a Palestinian activist with Spanish citizenship who has spent over 20 years involved in solidarity initiatives focused on Gaza. Based in Barcelona and a father of three, he has played a central role in coordinating international advocacy efforts opposing the blockade.
As stated by reports, Abu Keshek is a key organizer and spokesperson for the Global March to Gaza, a coalition involving activists from more than 30 countries. He also leads the Global Coalition Against Occupation in Palestine and holds roles in several labor and civil organizations in Europe focused on Palestinian advocacy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment