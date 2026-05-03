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Iran Condemns Trump Remarks on Naval Seizures as Admission of “Piracy”
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iranian officials have strongly criticized recent comments by US President Donald Trump, in which he described American naval operations in terms that Tehran interprets as acknowledging unlawful maritime actions.
As stated by reports, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqai said that Trump’s remarks effectively amount to a “damning” admission regarding US conduct at sea. Baqai argued that the US president openly referred to the seizure of Iranian-linked vessels in a way that confirms what Iran views as illegal activity.
According to reports, Baqai wrote on social media platform X that Trump had “openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as ‘piracy,’ brazenly boasting that ‘we act like pirates.’” He added that the statement was not accidental but rather a clear acknowledgment of what Tehran considers violations of international law.
Baqai further called on the international community, including UN member states and the UN Secretary-General, to reject any normalization of such actions, urging a firm response against what he described as breaches of maritime law.
As stated by reports, the controversy followed Trump’s comments on Friday, in which he described a US naval operation involving the interception of a vessel. He said that American forces “land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business,” adding, “We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates. But we’re not playing games.”
As stated by reports, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqai said that Trump’s remarks effectively amount to a “damning” admission regarding US conduct at sea. Baqai argued that the US president openly referred to the seizure of Iranian-linked vessels in a way that confirms what Iran views as illegal activity.
According to reports, Baqai wrote on social media platform X that Trump had “openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as ‘piracy,’ brazenly boasting that ‘we act like pirates.’” He added that the statement was not accidental but rather a clear acknowledgment of what Tehran considers violations of international law.
Baqai further called on the international community, including UN member states and the UN Secretary-General, to reject any normalization of such actions, urging a firm response against what he described as breaches of maritime law.
As stated by reports, the controversy followed Trump’s comments on Friday, in which he described a US naval operation involving the interception of a vessel. He said that American forces “land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business,” adding, “We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates. But we’re not playing games.”
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