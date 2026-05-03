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Algeria Floods Leave Seven Dead
(MENAFN) At least seven people have lost their lives and six others have been pulled to safety after torrential rainfall triggered deadly flooding across multiple regions of Algeria, civil defense authorities reported over Friday and Saturday.
The deadliest single incident unfolded late Friday in M'sila province, approximately 250 kilometres southeast of the capital Algiers, when a utility vehicle carrying 11 people was overwhelmed by a sudden surge of floodwater while attempting to ford the normally dry riverbed of Oued Ain Sebaa in the municipality of Tamsa. The rising current seized the vehicle and dragged it downstream, killing five of its occupants.
Civil defense units mounted a large-scale rescue operation at the site, successfully pulling six survivors from the floodwaters. All six received immediate medical attention before being transferred to hospital for further care.
The toll did not end there. In the western province of Relizane, civil defense teams recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy in the municipality of Djdiouia after he had gone missing in the floodwaters. A second fatality in the same province was confirmed when the body of an 18-year-old man was retrieved following a dedicated search operation at Gargar dam in the municipality of Ammi Moussa.
The deaths come as sustained heavy rainfall continues to batter multiple regions of Algeria, swelling seasonal riverbeds and placing residents — particularly those in low-lying areas — at heightened risk.
Authorities have not yet indicated whether flood warnings or evacuation orders have been issued for the most vulnerable communities as conditions remain volatile.
The deadliest single incident unfolded late Friday in M'sila province, approximately 250 kilometres southeast of the capital Algiers, when a utility vehicle carrying 11 people was overwhelmed by a sudden surge of floodwater while attempting to ford the normally dry riverbed of Oued Ain Sebaa in the municipality of Tamsa. The rising current seized the vehicle and dragged it downstream, killing five of its occupants.
Civil defense units mounted a large-scale rescue operation at the site, successfully pulling six survivors from the floodwaters. All six received immediate medical attention before being transferred to hospital for further care.
The toll did not end there. In the western province of Relizane, civil defense teams recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy in the municipality of Djdiouia after he had gone missing in the floodwaters. A second fatality in the same province was confirmed when the body of an 18-year-old man was retrieved following a dedicated search operation at Gargar dam in the municipality of Ammi Moussa.
The deaths come as sustained heavy rainfall continues to batter multiple regions of Algeria, swelling seasonal riverbeds and placing residents — particularly those in low-lying areas — at heightened risk.
Authorities have not yet indicated whether flood warnings or evacuation orders have been issued for the most vulnerable communities as conditions remain volatile.
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