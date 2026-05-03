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Shifting Control Lines Deepen Displacement Inside Gaza
(MENAFN) According to reports, a new unofficial boundary referred to as the “orange line” is emerging within the Gaza Strip, reflecting changes in territorial control on the ground beyond the limits outlined in a ceasefire agreement that began in October 2025.
As stated by reports, the ceasefire initially established a “Yellow Line” dividing areas under Israeli military presence in the eastern part of Gaza from zones where Palestinian civilians could remain in the west. That arrangement was said to cover just over half of the territory, leaving approximately 53% under Israeli control and the remainder accessible to residents.
However, according to reports, Palestinian sources say that this boundary has gradually shifted westward in recent months. A senior official from Hamas, Bassem Naim, claimed that the line has moved further into Gaza by roughly 8% to 9%, increasing the area under Israeli control to more than 60% of the enclave.
As stated by reports, this adjustment has reduced the livable and accessible area for Palestinians to about 38%, further worsening already critical humanitarian conditions.
Reports indicate that the change has not been officially formalized but has developed through sustained military activity. This includes excavation work, land leveling operations, and the relocation of physical markers that previously defined the ceasefire boundary.
According to reports, these markers have been progressively pushed deeper into Gaza territory, effectively redefining the practical limits of control on the ground rather than through formal agreement.
The expansion has also reportedly triggered additional population movement, with families in areas such as Khan Younis, eastern Gaza City, and parts of northern Gaza relocating further west in response to increased military pressure and safety concerns.
As stated by reports, the ceasefire initially established a “Yellow Line” dividing areas under Israeli military presence in the eastern part of Gaza from zones where Palestinian civilians could remain in the west. That arrangement was said to cover just over half of the territory, leaving approximately 53% under Israeli control and the remainder accessible to residents.
However, according to reports, Palestinian sources say that this boundary has gradually shifted westward in recent months. A senior official from Hamas, Bassem Naim, claimed that the line has moved further into Gaza by roughly 8% to 9%, increasing the area under Israeli control to more than 60% of the enclave.
As stated by reports, this adjustment has reduced the livable and accessible area for Palestinians to about 38%, further worsening already critical humanitarian conditions.
Reports indicate that the change has not been officially formalized but has developed through sustained military activity. This includes excavation work, land leveling operations, and the relocation of physical markers that previously defined the ceasefire boundary.
According to reports, these markers have been progressively pushed deeper into Gaza territory, effectively redefining the practical limits of control on the ground rather than through formal agreement.
The expansion has also reportedly triggered additional population movement, with families in areas such as Khan Younis, eastern Gaza City, and parts of northern Gaza relocating further west in response to increased military pressure and safety concerns.
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