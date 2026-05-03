403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Announces Full of Restoration of Normal Air Navigation
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates has declared a complete restoration of normal air navigation across its airspace, lifting all precautionary restrictions that had been imposed amid the region's recent military conflict, authorities announced Saturday.
The General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions, conducted in coordination with relevant authorities, adding that real-time monitoring would continue to safeguard aviation safety across its airspace.
The restrictions had been introduced in the wake of one of the most destabilising episodes the Middle East has seen in years. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Tehran responded with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli territory and U.S. interests across the region.
As hostilities intensified, the UAE moved to partially close its airspace as a precautionary measure, a decision that rippled through regional and international aviation networks, forcing a number of airlines to suspend or reroute flights.
The conflict formally ended when a ceasefire between Iran, the United States, and Israel came into effect on April 8, following 40 days of open warfare.
Saturday's announcement signals that Abu Dhabi is now confident the security environment has stabilised sufficiently to restore full civil aviation operations — a significant marker of returning normalcy for one of the world's busiest air transit hubs.
The General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions, conducted in coordination with relevant authorities, adding that real-time monitoring would continue to safeguard aviation safety across its airspace.
The restrictions had been introduced in the wake of one of the most destabilising episodes the Middle East has seen in years. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Tehran responded with successive waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli territory and U.S. interests across the region.
As hostilities intensified, the UAE moved to partially close its airspace as a precautionary measure, a decision that rippled through regional and international aviation networks, forcing a number of airlines to suspend or reroute flights.
The conflict formally ended when a ceasefire between Iran, the United States, and Israel came into effect on April 8, following 40 days of open warfare.
Saturday's announcement signals that Abu Dhabi is now confident the security environment has stabilised sufficiently to restore full civil aviation operations — a significant marker of returning normalcy for one of the world's busiest air transit hubs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment