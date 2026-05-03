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HEINEKEN Strengthens Commitment to India with Official Opening of First Asia Pacific Business Services Hub in Hyderabad
(MENAFN- Avian We) Hyderabad, India | April 29, 2026 – HEINEKEN today announced the opening of its HEINEKEN Business Services (HBS) India Centre in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the compa’y’s global transformation journey and reflecting I’dia’s expanding role in enabling HE’NEKEN’s longterm growth.
Aligned with HEINEKEN’s purpose of Brewing the Joy of Togetherness to inspire a better world and its EverGreen 2030 strategy, the new centre will strengthen global capabilities, support more connected and agile ways of working, and help build future-ready operations across HEINEK’N’s global network.
The inauguration was held in the presence of senior HEINEKEN and United Breweries Limited (UBL) leadership, with the’Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Legislative Affairs, Telangana, Sri D. Sridhar Babu, and t’e Hon’ble Minister for Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Telangana, Sri Jupally Krishna Rao, attending as Guests of Honour, alongside other senior state government officials. Members of the diplomatic and embassy community were also present, highlighting the strategic significance of the investment and H’derabad’s emergence as a leading global business services and innovation hub.
The HBS India Centre i’ HEINEKEN’s fourth business services location globally and its first in Asia Pacific, strengthening the&’bsp;company’s global network of capabilities through globally connected, high-performing and consistent services. Designed to bring together specialised expertise and reduce duplication across markets, the centre will support standardised systems, processes and SOPs at scale, while enabling marketspecific flexibility through a strong glocalisation model.
From Hyderabad, HBS India will support HEINEKEN’s operations across Asia Pacific and selected markets in Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Key services delivered from the centre include finance, procurement, supply chain and HR processes, alongside enterprisewide digital, data and business process transformation capabilities. India, through UBL and Singapore will serve as pilot markets and early beneficiaries of the centre’s delivery model.
Spread across 76,000 sq.ft, the stateoftheart facility features ergonomic workstations, open collaborative areas, breakout zones and other productivityenhancing design elements. The Hyderabad Centre is a key contributor to the planned expansion of HEINEKEN Business Services, which is expected to grow to around 3,000 roles globally across all HBS locations by 2030.
Ákos Magyari, Senior Director, HBS, said, “EverGreen 2030 is reshaping HEINEKEN into a more connected, resilient and futureready organisation. The launch of HBS India is a landmark step in strengthening our global capability network and deepening our footprint in one of our most strategically important markets. Complementing our longstanding presence through United Breweries Limited, the centre positions India as a critical hub within our global services ecosystem; enabling consistent ways of working, operational excellence and longterm value creation. India’s scale, talent depth, and digital maturity will play a defining role in HEINEK’N’s sustainable global expans”on.”
Vineeth Suresh, Director & India Head, HBS, added,“The launch of HBS India reflects HEINEK’N’s strong confidence in India as a longterm strategic partner in its global transformation journey. Building on the solid foundation of UBL, the Hyderabad centre brings together worldclass talent, global standards and a collaborative culture to deliver highquality, connected services at scale. As a regional hub supporting Asia Pacific and beyond, it will play a key role in driving consistency, efficiency, and innovation across markets.”
About EverGreen 2030: EverGreen 2030 is HEINEK’N’s longterm strategy to drive balanced growth by strengthening the core, accelerating premiumisation, leveraging digital and technology, and embedding sustainability and responsibility across the business, guided by the company’s purpose of Brewing the Joy of True Togetherness.
AbouttheHEINEKEN Company
HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKE’’s over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. Weoperatebreweries,malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Mostrecent informationis available on ourCompany's website, and follow us onLinkedInandInstagram.
Aligned with HEINEKEN’s purpose of Brewing the Joy of Togetherness to inspire a better world and its EverGreen 2030 strategy, the new centre will strengthen global capabilities, support more connected and agile ways of working, and help build future-ready operations across HEINEK’N’s global network.
The inauguration was held in the presence of senior HEINEKEN and United Breweries Limited (UBL) leadership, with the’Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and Legislative Affairs, Telangana, Sri D. Sridhar Babu, and t’e Hon’ble Minister for Prohibition & Excise; Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Telangana, Sri Jupally Krishna Rao, attending as Guests of Honour, alongside other senior state government officials. Members of the diplomatic and embassy community were also present, highlighting the strategic significance of the investment and H’derabad’s emergence as a leading global business services and innovation hub.
The HBS India Centre i’ HEINEKEN’s fourth business services location globally and its first in Asia Pacific, strengthening the&’bsp;company’s global network of capabilities through globally connected, high-performing and consistent services. Designed to bring together specialised expertise and reduce duplication across markets, the centre will support standardised systems, processes and SOPs at scale, while enabling marketspecific flexibility through a strong glocalisation model.
From Hyderabad, HBS India will support HEINEKEN’s operations across Asia Pacific and selected markets in Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Key services delivered from the centre include finance, procurement, supply chain and HR processes, alongside enterprisewide digital, data and business process transformation capabilities. India, through UBL and Singapore will serve as pilot markets and early beneficiaries of the centre’s delivery model.
Spread across 76,000 sq.ft, the stateoftheart facility features ergonomic workstations, open collaborative areas, breakout zones and other productivityenhancing design elements. The Hyderabad Centre is a key contributor to the planned expansion of HEINEKEN Business Services, which is expected to grow to around 3,000 roles globally across all HBS locations by 2030.
Ákos Magyari, Senior Director, HBS, said, “EverGreen 2030 is reshaping HEINEKEN into a more connected, resilient and futureready organisation. The launch of HBS India is a landmark step in strengthening our global capability network and deepening our footprint in one of our most strategically important markets. Complementing our longstanding presence through United Breweries Limited, the centre positions India as a critical hub within our global services ecosystem; enabling consistent ways of working, operational excellence and longterm value creation. India’s scale, talent depth, and digital maturity will play a defining role in HEINEK’N’s sustainable global expans”on.”
Vineeth Suresh, Director & India Head, HBS, added,“The launch of HBS India reflects HEINEK’N’s strong confidence in India as a longterm strategic partner in its global transformation journey. Building on the solid foundation of UBL, the Hyderabad centre brings together worldclass talent, global standards and a collaborative culture to deliver highquality, connected services at scale. As a regional hub supporting Asia Pacific and beyond, it will play a key role in driving consistency, efficiency, and innovation across markets.”
About EverGreen 2030: EverGreen 2030 is HEINEK’N’s longterm strategy to drive balanced growth by strengthening the core, accelerating premiumisation, leveraging digital and technology, and embedding sustainability and responsibility across the business, guided by the company’s purpose of Brewing the Joy of True Togetherness.
AbouttheHEINEKEN Company
HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKE’’s over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. Weoperatebreweries,malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Mostrecent informationis available on ourCompany's website, and follow us onLinkedInandInstagram.
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