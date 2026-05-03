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Cuba Slams Trump’s Takeover Threat
(MENAFN) Cuba has issued a forceful rebuke of Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly threatened military action against the island nation, warning of an imminent takeover once American forces conclude operations in the Middle East.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel was first to respond, taking to X to frame the remarks as an alarming departure from conventional diplomatic norms.
"The U.S. president escalates his threats of military aggression against Cuba to a dangerous and unprecedented scale," Díaz-Canel wrote on X.
Rather than address Washington alone, Díaz-Canel widened his appeal, urging both the global community and ordinary Americans to confront what he described as a power play by a privileged few. He called on the international community and the American people to decide whether they would allow "such a drastic criminal act" to serve the interests of a small but wealthy and influential group seeking revenge and domination.
The Cuban president made clear that any military venture would meet fierce resistance. He said that no aggressor, "no matter how powerful," would find surrender in Cuba, but rather "a people determined to defend sovereignty and independence."
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez echoed the alarm in a separate X post published the same day, warning that Trump's words had materially raised the threat level against Havana. Rodríguez said Trump's "clear and direct" threat of a military attack had raised aggression against Cuba to dangerous levels.
The foreign minister also pointed to Friday's May Day rallies as evidence of unshaken public resolve, noting that popular support for the Cuban Revolution was demonstrated "massively" during May Day celebrations on Friday.
The diplomatic flashpoint was ignited by remarks Trump delivered at a Palm Beach, Florida event, where he claimed the United States would take control of Cuba "almost immediately" after "finishing a job" — a reference to the ongoing U.S. military engagement with Iran in the Middle East.
Trump went further, raising the prospect of a direct naval show of force. He added that he "could" send the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to the Caribbean and have it stop about 100 yards off Cuba's coast "on the way back from Iran."
The statements represent one of the most explicit American military threats directed at Havana in decades, and have drawn immediate international attention as tensions between the two nations reach a new and volatile threshold.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel was first to respond, taking to X to frame the remarks as an alarming departure from conventional diplomatic norms.
"The U.S. president escalates his threats of military aggression against Cuba to a dangerous and unprecedented scale," Díaz-Canel wrote on X.
Rather than address Washington alone, Díaz-Canel widened his appeal, urging both the global community and ordinary Americans to confront what he described as a power play by a privileged few. He called on the international community and the American people to decide whether they would allow "such a drastic criminal act" to serve the interests of a small but wealthy and influential group seeking revenge and domination.
The Cuban president made clear that any military venture would meet fierce resistance. He said that no aggressor, "no matter how powerful," would find surrender in Cuba, but rather "a people determined to defend sovereignty and independence."
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez echoed the alarm in a separate X post published the same day, warning that Trump's words had materially raised the threat level against Havana. Rodríguez said Trump's "clear and direct" threat of a military attack had raised aggression against Cuba to dangerous levels.
The foreign minister also pointed to Friday's May Day rallies as evidence of unshaken public resolve, noting that popular support for the Cuban Revolution was demonstrated "massively" during May Day celebrations on Friday.
The diplomatic flashpoint was ignited by remarks Trump delivered at a Palm Beach, Florida event, where he claimed the United States would take control of Cuba "almost immediately" after "finishing a job" — a reference to the ongoing U.S. military engagement with Iran in the Middle East.
Trump went further, raising the prospect of a direct naval show of force. He added that he "could" send the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to the Caribbean and have it stop about 100 yards off Cuba's coast "on the way back from Iran."
The statements represent one of the most explicit American military threats directed at Havana in decades, and have drawn immediate international attention as tensions between the two nations reach a new and volatile threshold.
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