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Mauritanian Army Denies Infiltration Of Fighters From Mali, Affirms Complete Border Control


2026-05-03 04:01:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Staff of the Mauritanian Armed Forces denied the validity of what was circulated regarding the crossing of fighters into Mauritanian territory from Mali, stressing the readiness of the armed forces to deal firmly with any possible developments.

In a press statement, the General Staff explained that these claims fall within attempts to mislead and sow confusion. The country has full control over all its territory, especially the border areas, and no hostile activity has been recorded so far, the statement added.

It also warned against circulating or promoting what it described as false information, due to the potential disruption it could cause to public order, calling for vigilance and responsibility in dealing with news of a security nature.

This denial comes after reports that armed men had been spotted crossing from Mali into Mauritania, as part of movements related to the ongoing conflict within Malian territory.

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Gulf Times

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