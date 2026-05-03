Awqaf Ministry Releases 'Al-Ahkam' As Key Jurisprudential Reference On Transactions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has issued a new edition of the classical jurisprudential work“Al-Ahkam”, making it available in both print and digital formats through its official website, in a move aimed at reviving Islamic scholarly heritage and supporting students of fiqh and judicial studies.

The book, authored by the prominent Maliki scholar Abu Marwan Abd al-Malik ibn Habib al-Andalusi (d. 238 AH), offers a systematic treatment of legal rulings related to transactions and judicial matters. It reflects the depth of Maliki jurisprudence in regulating social and financial interactions and has been critically edited and verified by Dr. Ahmed bin Abdul Karim Najib.

The publication comes as part of the Ministry's broader efforts to reconnect contemporary audiences with foundational sources of Islamic law, enhancing understanding of legal principles within their scholarly context. The edition is the result of collaboration between the Endowment Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development and the Department of Islamic Affairs.

The Endowment Fund supported the printing of the book in fulfillment of donors' wishes to promote beneficial knowledge, including the publication of religious texts and the preservation of Islamic heritage. This reflects the enduring role of waqf institutions in advancing educational, cultural, and religious life across Muslim societies.

The Department of Islamic Affairs, responsible for selecting and producing such works, emphasised its commitment to choosing authoritative titles across various Islamic sciences and publishing them to the highest standards. The department oversees the annual production of dozens of volumes of major scholarly works for researchers, students, and the wider public.

“Al-Ahkam” compiles a wide range of jurisprudential rulings related to transactions. It begins with judicial issues such as types of claims and disputing parties, and extends to topics including loans, deposits, lost property, reconciliation, pre-emption rights, usurpation, and acknowledgments. The diversity of subjects offers a structured overview of key legal matters affecting daily life.

The book holds particular significance as it revives a previously unavailable manuscript discovered in a historic Chinguetti library, now brought back into circulation through rigorous academic verification. It is further enhanced with detailed indexes covering Qur'anic verses, hadiths, notable figures, places, and thematic subjects, facilitating ease of reference for readers.

An electronic version of the book is available on the Ministry's website, while printed copies can be obtained by qualified researchers, institutions, and cultural libraries through the Heritage Hall at the Ministry's headquarters. The Ministry continues to prioritise scholars and postgraduate students by providing them with valuable collections of classical works.

The Endowment Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development is one of six channels under the Waqf Service Centre, designed to receive and allocate charitable endowments to various sectors. It plays a vital role in supporting conferences, educational programmes, research initiatives, scholarships, and the publication of books and multimedia resources.

The General Directorate of Endowments has also called on philanthropists to contribute to ongoing waqf initiatives through multiple channels, including online platforms, mobile services, and dedicated hotlines, reinforcing the culture of continuous charity and knowledge dissemination.