Delhi Police Nab Absconding Gangster In Rs 2 Crore Extortion Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended an absconding gangster, Kaptan alias Tanna, a key associate of Kapil Sangwan (Nandu gang), in connection with a high-value extortion case.

According to an official press release issued by the Crime Branch, the operation led to the“successful apprehension of wanted accused Kaptan in Rs 2 crore extortion case”, highlighting what officials described as“effective policing and crime control efforts”. The accused had been evading arrest by frequently changing hideouts and was tracked through sustained technical surveillance.

Police said the case pertains to FIR No. 347/25 dated August 29, 2025, under relevant provisions of the BNS and Arms Act. The victim had received a WhatsApp video and threat messages demanding Rs 2 crore, with threats to kill him and his family if the demand was not met.

Detailing the accused's role, the press release noted that he was“involved in reconnaissance and arms supply for planned firing at the victim's house”, acting as a crucial facilitator in the conspiracy. The gang had conducted videography of the victim's residence to create fear and pressure for extortion.

The breakthrough came after a tip-off received on May 1, 2025, following which a dedicated team led by Inspector Satish Malik, under the supervision of ACP Rajpal Dabas and DCP Harsh Indora, laid a trap in Deenpur, Najafgarh.“Accordingly, a trap was laid by the team at Deenpur, and the accused was apprehended,” the statement said.

Investigations revealed that Kaptan is a habitual offender with involvement in at least 10 serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and extortion across Delhi-NCR. The release described him as a“habitual offender with 10 previous cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and extortion”.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed his criminal background and association with gang members, admitting his role in supplying illegal arms and facilitating planned attacks. He had earlier been involved in multiple violent incidents, including firing at victims' residences for extortion.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify other associates and unravel the wider network linked to the gang. The arrest is being seen as a significant step in curbing organised crime and extortion activities in the capital.