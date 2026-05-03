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Trump Escalates Online Attacks on Democrats Over Filibuster, Election Claims
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump used social media on Saturday to launch a series of sharp criticisms against Democrats and the congressional filibuster, accusing political opponents of manipulating electoral processes ahead of upcoming midterm elections.
As stated by reports, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Democrats were using procedural tools in Congress as part of what he described as efforts to “rig” the upcoming elections. He also repeated long-standing claims regarding the 2020 presidential election, in which he was defeated by Joe Biden, asserting without evidence that it had been “rigged” and “stolen.”
According to reports, Trump wrote in an all-caps message urging Republican lawmakers to respond forcefully, stating: “GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY'RE COMING, AND THEY'RE COMING FAST!” He further claimed that political opponents were harmful to the country and suggested they had nearly caused national damage.
He also escalated his rhetoric by describing Democratic figures as “highly dishonest,” adding that their actions were, in his words, “treasonous” and amounted to attempts to destabilize the United States.
As stated by reports, Trump’s remarks came shortly after Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the creation of a task force intended to safeguard the 2026 midterm elections. The group is reportedly focused on countering what Democrats describe as political and institutional threats linked to Trump and his allies.
Reports indicate that the task force includes former US Attorney General Eric Holder, who is serving in an advisory capacity.
According to reports, Schumer has accused Trump and his allies of advancing election-related legislation, including the SAVE Act, in ways that Democrats argue could restrict voter access. He also claimed that Trump has surrounded himself with officials who have questioned previous election results.
As stated by reports, Trump responded by accusing Democrats of hypocrisy, criticizing the inclusion of Holder in the initiative and reiterating claims that Democratic efforts around election integrity are politically motivated.
As stated by reports, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that Democrats were using procedural tools in Congress as part of what he described as efforts to “rig” the upcoming elections. He also repeated long-standing claims regarding the 2020 presidential election, in which he was defeated by Joe Biden, asserting without evidence that it had been “rigged” and “stolen.”
According to reports, Trump wrote in an all-caps message urging Republican lawmakers to respond forcefully, stating: “GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY'RE COMING, AND THEY'RE COMING FAST!” He further claimed that political opponents were harmful to the country and suggested they had nearly caused national damage.
He also escalated his rhetoric by describing Democratic figures as “highly dishonest,” adding that their actions were, in his words, “treasonous” and amounted to attempts to destabilize the United States.
As stated by reports, Trump’s remarks came shortly after Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the creation of a task force intended to safeguard the 2026 midterm elections. The group is reportedly focused on countering what Democrats describe as political and institutional threats linked to Trump and his allies.
Reports indicate that the task force includes former US Attorney General Eric Holder, who is serving in an advisory capacity.
According to reports, Schumer has accused Trump and his allies of advancing election-related legislation, including the SAVE Act, in ways that Democrats argue could restrict voter access. He also claimed that Trump has surrounded himself with officials who have questioned previous election results.
As stated by reports, Trump responded by accusing Democrats of hypocrisy, criticizing the inclusion of Holder in the initiative and reiterating claims that Democratic efforts around election integrity are politically motivated.
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