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Iran Denounces Trump's Confession Over Seized Vessels
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday launched a sharp diplomatic offensive against Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump openly acknowledged that American forces had seized Iranian ships in what Tehran called a criminal act under international law.
Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei issued the condemnation via X, citing Trump's own words as self-incriminating evidence of unlawful conduct on the high seas.
"The president of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as 'piracy,' brazenly boasting that 'we act like pirates,'" Baghaei said in an X post.
Far from treating the remarks as an unscripted gaffe, Baghaei insisted the admission carried full legal weight.
"This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation," Baghaei added.
The remarks follow statements Trump made Friday at a Florida event, where he openly celebrated the U.S. Navy's conduct during its ongoing blockade of Iranian ports. "We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said at an event in Florida.
Baghaei called on the international community, UN member states, and the UN secretary-general to firmly reject any normalization of such "blatant violations" of international law.
The naval blockade, which targets the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, was imposed by Washington after diplomatic talks held in Islamabad on April 11–12 collapsed without a breakthrough — the first major round of post-ceasefire negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
The ceasefire itself, which halted 40 days of open conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, came into force on April 8. The war had been triggered on February 28, when American and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities — attacks that killed Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.
Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone strikes directed at Israeli territory and U.S. military installations across the Middle East, while simultaneously intensifying its stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz, barring passage to vessels with ties to Israel or the United States.
Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei issued the condemnation via X, citing Trump's own words as self-incriminating evidence of unlawful conduct on the high seas.
"The president of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as 'piracy,' brazenly boasting that 'we act like pirates,'" Baghaei said in an X post.
Far from treating the remarks as an unscripted gaffe, Baghaei insisted the admission carried full legal weight.
"This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation," Baghaei added.
The remarks follow statements Trump made Friday at a Florida event, where he openly celebrated the U.S. Navy's conduct during its ongoing blockade of Iranian ports. "We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said at an event in Florida.
Baghaei called on the international community, UN member states, and the UN secretary-general to firmly reject any normalization of such "blatant violations" of international law.
The naval blockade, which targets the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, was imposed by Washington after diplomatic talks held in Islamabad on April 11–12 collapsed without a breakthrough — the first major round of post-ceasefire negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
The ceasefire itself, which halted 40 days of open conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, came into force on April 8. The war had been triggered on February 28, when American and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities — attacks that killed Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.
Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone strikes directed at Israeli territory and U.S. military installations across the Middle East, while simultaneously intensifying its stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz, barring passage to vessels with ties to Israel or the United States.
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