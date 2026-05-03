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New AI-Powered Features Help Event Professionals Deliver More Inclusive, Multilingual Experiences
(MENAFNEditorial) With the global events market projected to reach $2.33 trillion in 2026, and 85% of attendees relying on captions or translations to fully participate, real-time language access is fast becoming a core requirement for event organizers. As audiences grow more diverse and expectations around accessibility increase, planners are under pressure to deliver seamless multilingual experiences without adding operational complexity.
Against this backdrop, Wordly, the pioneer in real-time AI translation and captions, has introduced a series of new features aimed at simplifying how events are planned, produced, and experienced.
The company’s Q1 2026 updates focus on extending language accessibility beyond the main stage, while reducing reliance on traditional interpretation infrastructure.
Key updates include:
Wordly Workspaces. Designed to bring live AI translation into everyday business communications, Workspaces supports multilingual onboarding, town halls, and training sessions within a single platform that bridges the gap between events and ongoing engagement.
Mobile-First Enhancements. New mobile capabilities allow attendees to follow live translations on their own devices while multitasking. Speakers can also use push-to-talk functionality and automatic language detection, removing the need for headsets, booths, or additional staff.
Enhanced Microsoft Teams Experience. AI translation and captions can now be accessed directly within Microsoft Teams meetings via a browser link, enabling more efficient collaboration for globally distributed event teams.
Subtitles Application. A new subtitles tool enables organizers to overlay broadcast-quality captions and translations onto presentations, livestreams, and conference content to improve accessibility while streamlining production.
“Event audiences are more global than ever, and expectations for accessibility continue to rise,” said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder and CEO of Wordly. “These innovations are designed to help organizers meet those expectations while simplifying operations and reducing costs.”
As the events industry continues to evolve, AI translation is playing an increasingly central role in expanding reach, improving engagement, and making experiences more inclusive for attendees worldwide.
Against this backdrop, Wordly, the pioneer in real-time AI translation and captions, has introduced a series of new features aimed at simplifying how events are planned, produced, and experienced.
The company’s Q1 2026 updates focus on extending language accessibility beyond the main stage, while reducing reliance on traditional interpretation infrastructure.
Key updates include:
Wordly Workspaces. Designed to bring live AI translation into everyday business communications, Workspaces supports multilingual onboarding, town halls, and training sessions within a single platform that bridges the gap between events and ongoing engagement.
Mobile-First Enhancements. New mobile capabilities allow attendees to follow live translations on their own devices while multitasking. Speakers can also use push-to-talk functionality and automatic language detection, removing the need for headsets, booths, or additional staff.
Enhanced Microsoft Teams Experience. AI translation and captions can now be accessed directly within Microsoft Teams meetings via a browser link, enabling more efficient collaboration for globally distributed event teams.
Subtitles Application. A new subtitles tool enables organizers to overlay broadcast-quality captions and translations onto presentations, livestreams, and conference content to improve accessibility while streamlining production.
“Event audiences are more global than ever, and expectations for accessibility continue to rise,” said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder and CEO of Wordly. “These innovations are designed to help organizers meet those expectations while simplifying operations and reducing costs.”
As the events industry continues to evolve, AI translation is playing an increasingly central role in expanding reach, improving engagement, and making experiences more inclusive for attendees worldwide.
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