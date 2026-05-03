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Trump Says to Review Iran's 14-Point Peace Plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signaled deep skepticism Saturday toward Tehran's latest diplomatic overture, vowing to review Iran's newly submitted war-ending proposal while casting immediate doubt over its viability.
"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.
Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Trump confirmed he had already received a preliminary briefing on the submission, stating: "They're going to give me the exact wording now." He also raised the prospect of renewed US military strikes against targets inside Iran, leaving the door open to a fresh escalation should negotiations collapse.
Iran's 14-point proposal, transmitted to Washington through Pakistani intermediaries, lays out a sweeping set of demands. According to media reports, Tehran is seeking firm guarantees against future military aggression, a full US troop withdrawal from the region, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of sanctions, a new governance mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz, and a comprehensive end to hostilities across all active fronts — including Lebanon.
"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.
Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Trump confirmed he had already received a preliminary briefing on the submission, stating: "They're going to give me the exact wording now." He also raised the prospect of renewed US military strikes against targets inside Iran, leaving the door open to a fresh escalation should negotiations collapse.
Iran's 14-point proposal, transmitted to Washington through Pakistani intermediaries, lays out a sweeping set of demands. According to media reports, Tehran is seeking firm guarantees against future military aggression, a full US troop withdrawal from the region, the release of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of sanctions, a new governance mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz, and a comprehensive end to hostilities across all active fronts — including Lebanon.
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