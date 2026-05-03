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Carlson Claims Trump Was “Hostage” to Netanyahu in Iran War
(MENAFN) Political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed that US President Donald Trump was effectively under the influence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Iran war.
In an interview released on Saturday, Carlson said Trump acted less as an independent decision-maker and more as what he described as “a hostage than a sovereign decision-maker,” adding that the president was allegedly acting “against his will.”
When asked who he believed was exerting such influence, Carlson pointed to Netanyahu and his supporters in the United States. He argued that Trump’s inability to exit the conflict was evidence of this influence, stating, “he couldn’t get out of it.”
Carlson also referenced events following a ceasefire announcement on April 8, claiming that Israel carried out actions in Lebanon shortly afterward that he said undermined efforts toward a negotiated settlement. He described this as an attempt to prevent diplomatic progress and keep the conflict ongoing.
He further argued that the goal was to prolong the war until Iran was weakened, which he said he believed aligned with Israeli strategic interests. Carlson also criticized Trump for not publicly challenging Netanyahu, saying this reflected what he described in extreme terms as “total control.”
Carlson, once a prominent media supporter of Trump, also previously praised him at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where he suggested Trump’s survival of an assassination attempt represented “divine intervention.”
In an interview released on Saturday, Carlson said Trump acted less as an independent decision-maker and more as what he described as “a hostage than a sovereign decision-maker,” adding that the president was allegedly acting “against his will.”
When asked who he believed was exerting such influence, Carlson pointed to Netanyahu and his supporters in the United States. He argued that Trump’s inability to exit the conflict was evidence of this influence, stating, “he couldn’t get out of it.”
Carlson also referenced events following a ceasefire announcement on April 8, claiming that Israel carried out actions in Lebanon shortly afterward that he said undermined efforts toward a negotiated settlement. He described this as an attempt to prevent diplomatic progress and keep the conflict ongoing.
He further argued that the goal was to prolong the war until Iran was weakened, which he said he believed aligned with Israeli strategic interests. Carlson also criticized Trump for not publicly challenging Netanyahu, saying this reflected what he described in extreme terms as “total control.”
Carlson, once a prominent media supporter of Trump, also previously praised him at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where he suggested Trump’s survival of an assassination attempt represented “divine intervention.”
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