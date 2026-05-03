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The Zayed Charity Run press conference was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, highlighting its role as a global platform for giving without borders, inspired by the enduring humanitarian legacy of Sheikh Zayed.
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Addis Ababa: The official press conference for the Zayed Charity Run was successfully held on the 1st May in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, marking a key milestone ahead of the highly anticipated event scheduled for May 3 at Meskel Square. The conference brought together senior officials, media representatives, and key partners to highlight the humanitarian and sporting significance of the initiative, which has grown into a global movement held across multiple countries including the United Arab Emirates, United States, Egypt, China, and Brazil.
During the conference, H.E. Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, reaffirmed that the Zayed Charity Run goes beyond a sporting event, standing as a global humanitarian platform inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He emphasized that hosting the run in Ethiopia reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to spreading a global message of kindness, built on a legacy of tangible humanitarian impact across multiple countries since its inception in 2001.He further noted that the strong participation of runners, including a delegation of 50 runners from the United Arab Emirates, embodies a powerful message of unity and cultural diversity.
Highlighting the run’s humanitarian impact, H.E. Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, announced a financial contribution of USD 300,000 in support of Children’s Heart Fund Ethiopia, reaffirming the Authority’s longstanding support of the run. The contribution underscores its commitment to advancing paediatric cardiac care and improving quality of life for communities most in need.
The conference also reinforced the run’s broader message, known as “Run for Kindness,” as a unifying call to action beyond sport, encouraging communities to come together in generosity and shared humanity.
Concluding the press conference, organizers reiterated that the Zayed Charity Run stands as a message of giving and humanity, strengthening bridges between nations and leaving a lasting positive impact on communities. The event continues to grow as a global symbol of humanitarian collaboration, uniting people from different cultures under one noble cause.
During the conference, H.E. Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, reaffirmed that the Zayed Charity Run goes beyond a sporting event, standing as a global humanitarian platform inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He emphasized that hosting the run in Ethiopia reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to spreading a global message of kindness, built on a legacy of tangible humanitarian impact across multiple countries since its inception in 2001.He further noted that the strong participation of runners, including a delegation of 50 runners from the United Arab Emirates, embodies a powerful message of unity and cultural diversity.
Highlighting the run’s humanitarian impact, H.E. Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, announced a financial contribution of USD 300,000 in support of Children’s Heart Fund Ethiopia, reaffirming the Authority’s longstanding support of the run. The contribution underscores its commitment to advancing paediatric cardiac care and improving quality of life for communities most in need.
The conference also reinforced the run’s broader message, known as “Run for Kindness,” as a unifying call to action beyond sport, encouraging communities to come together in generosity and shared humanity.
Concluding the press conference, organizers reiterated that the Zayed Charity Run stands as a message of giving and humanity, strengthening bridges between nations and leaving a lasting positive impact on communities. The event continues to grow as a global symbol of humanitarian collaboration, uniting people from different cultures under one noble cause.
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