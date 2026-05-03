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EasyLease Reports 98% Increase in Net Profit to AED 20.7 Million, Following Strong Q1 2026 Performance
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 30 April 2026: EasyLease PJSC (ADX: EASYLEASE), the UAE’s leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, has reported a strong performance for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026, delivering solid revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability, underpinned by the continued strength of its core business and logistics operations.
Net Profit climbed 98% to AED 20.7 million, compared with AED 10.4 million in Q1 2025, driven by a favourable business mix and improved operating leverage across the Group. The increase reflects stronger contributions from EasyLease’s highest‑performing core businesses and logistics, alongside disciplined cost management.
Revenue increased 14% YoY to AED 189.7 million, supported by sustained demand across EasyLease's core businesses, logistics and delivery-linked operations. Gross Profit rose 41% YoY to AED 55.6 million, while Operating Profit increased 72% YoY to AED 28.3 million, as revenue growth outpaced the increase in the Group’s fixed cost base.
EBITDA increased 55% YoY to AED 54.7 million, reflecting improved asset productivity, higher utilisation levels and ongoing cost discipline across the portfolio.
Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, commented: “These results represent a strong start to the year for EasyLease, with a significant improvement in profitability driven by the strength of our core businesses and logistics platforms. Our continued focus on disciplined growth, operating leverage and fleet optimisation underpins resilient performance, even in a complex regional environment.”
Core businesses remained the Group’s major contributor to revenue and profitability during Q1 2026. Performance was supported by continued fleet expansion, strong utilisation levels and the essential nature of the service for delivery and mobility customers.
Gallega Group Holding, EasyLease’s logistics and supply‑chain platform, delivered continued growth during the quarter despite a mixed operating backdrop. Performance was supported by ongoing expansion across warehousing, yard capacity and land transport services, as customers increasingly sought integrated logistics solutions to navigate supply‑chain complexity. Continued focus on operational efficiency supported improved profitability as the platform scaled.
The Group’s delivery‑linked operations remained resilient during the quarter, supported by steady demand from corporate customers. While certain discretionary and event‑linked activities experienced softer conditions, EasyLease’s core mobility and logistics businesses continued to underpin overall Group performance.
EasyLease continued to advance a number of technology and digital initiatives aimed at strengthening fleet visibility, workflow efficiency and operating governance across the portfolio. These initiatives are intended to support better asset utilisation, stronger control environments and improved operational consistency, while contributing to an improved customer experience over time.
The UAE remained the Group’s primary revenue contributor during the quarter. While parts of the market continued to face a complex operating environment, EasyLease’s focus on core businesses supported a resilient overall performance.
Net Profit climbed 98% to AED 20.7 million, compared with AED 10.4 million in Q1 2025, driven by a favourable business mix and improved operating leverage across the Group. The increase reflects stronger contributions from EasyLease’s highest‑performing core businesses and logistics, alongside disciplined cost management.
Revenue increased 14% YoY to AED 189.7 million, supported by sustained demand across EasyLease's core businesses, logistics and delivery-linked operations. Gross Profit rose 41% YoY to AED 55.6 million, while Operating Profit increased 72% YoY to AED 28.3 million, as revenue growth outpaced the increase in the Group’s fixed cost base.
EBITDA increased 55% YoY to AED 54.7 million, reflecting improved asset productivity, higher utilisation levels and ongoing cost discipline across the portfolio.
Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, commented: “These results represent a strong start to the year for EasyLease, with a significant improvement in profitability driven by the strength of our core businesses and logistics platforms. Our continued focus on disciplined growth, operating leverage and fleet optimisation underpins resilient performance, even in a complex regional environment.”
Core businesses remained the Group’s major contributor to revenue and profitability during Q1 2026. Performance was supported by continued fleet expansion, strong utilisation levels and the essential nature of the service for delivery and mobility customers.
Gallega Group Holding, EasyLease’s logistics and supply‑chain platform, delivered continued growth during the quarter despite a mixed operating backdrop. Performance was supported by ongoing expansion across warehousing, yard capacity and land transport services, as customers increasingly sought integrated logistics solutions to navigate supply‑chain complexity. Continued focus on operational efficiency supported improved profitability as the platform scaled.
The Group’s delivery‑linked operations remained resilient during the quarter, supported by steady demand from corporate customers. While certain discretionary and event‑linked activities experienced softer conditions, EasyLease’s core mobility and logistics businesses continued to underpin overall Group performance.
EasyLease continued to advance a number of technology and digital initiatives aimed at strengthening fleet visibility, workflow efficiency and operating governance across the portfolio. These initiatives are intended to support better asset utilisation, stronger control environments and improved operational consistency, while contributing to an improved customer experience over time.
The UAE remained the Group’s primary revenue contributor during the quarter. While parts of the market continued to face a complex operating environment, EasyLease’s focus on core businesses supported a resilient overall performance.
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