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INFINITI QX80, A Flagship That Never Stops Looking Out for You.
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE - XX April 2026 - Nobody buys a large SUV thinking about the near-miss that never happens. But the safety systems that kept it from happening are doing more for you on any given Tuesday than the comfy seats or the horsepower. The INFINITI QX80, available through Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is loaded with that kind of technology, designed to do its job before you ever need to think about it.
There was a time when these features were a footnote in the luxury conversation. That's no longer the case. Buyers expect them to be as refined and considered as anything else on board. The QX80 is built around that expectation.
Seeing further ahead
Predictive Forward Collision Warning is a good place to start. It monitors traffic conditions ahead of the car directly in front of you, picking up on potential hazards before they're visible through your own windscreen. It doesn't just track what’s immediately ahead. It looks one further, reading how traffic is developing before it reaches you. If something does happen more suddenly, Forward Emergency Braking helps the vehicle slow or stop in time. One system watches the bigger picture, while the other reacts to the moment.
Highway confidence, built in
On the highways that connect the UAE's major cities, where speeds are higher and lane changes frequent, the QX80 goes further. Blind Spot Warning flags cars sitting in hard-to-see zones alongside the cabin, while Blind Spot Intervention applies corrective steering if a lane change is initiated when the space is already taken. It doesn't override the driver. It closes the gap between intention and information.
Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention follow the same logic: alert first, assist second. If the QX80 begins to drift, you're notified. If it continues, steering support guides things back on track. You stay in charge throughout.
Awareness at every turn
At lower speeds, the picture changes. Urban parking, tight maneuvers, and reversing out of busy spaces are a different problem entirely. The Intelligent Around View Monitor offers a virtual bird's-eye perspective of what's around the vehicle, obstacle by obstacle. For something this size, it turns a tight spot into a manageable one.
Rear Cross Traffic Alert picks up where the mirrors leave off, detecting approaching cars when reversing out of spaces with limited sight lines. Anyone who has backed out of a busy mall car park knows exactly why this matters.
The QX80 is available at INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles centers across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. The team is on hand to walk you through the full experience.
There was a time when these features were a footnote in the luxury conversation. That's no longer the case. Buyers expect them to be as refined and considered as anything else on board. The QX80 is built around that expectation.
Seeing further ahead
Predictive Forward Collision Warning is a good place to start. It monitors traffic conditions ahead of the car directly in front of you, picking up on potential hazards before they're visible through your own windscreen. It doesn't just track what’s immediately ahead. It looks one further, reading how traffic is developing before it reaches you. If something does happen more suddenly, Forward Emergency Braking helps the vehicle slow or stop in time. One system watches the bigger picture, while the other reacts to the moment.
Highway confidence, built in
On the highways that connect the UAE's major cities, where speeds are higher and lane changes frequent, the QX80 goes further. Blind Spot Warning flags cars sitting in hard-to-see zones alongside the cabin, while Blind Spot Intervention applies corrective steering if a lane change is initiated when the space is already taken. It doesn't override the driver. It closes the gap between intention and information.
Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention follow the same logic: alert first, assist second. If the QX80 begins to drift, you're notified. If it continues, steering support guides things back on track. You stay in charge throughout.
Awareness at every turn
At lower speeds, the picture changes. Urban parking, tight maneuvers, and reversing out of busy spaces are a different problem entirely. The Intelligent Around View Monitor offers a virtual bird's-eye perspective of what's around the vehicle, obstacle by obstacle. For something this size, it turns a tight spot into a manageable one.
Rear Cross Traffic Alert picks up where the mirrors leave off, detecting approaching cars when reversing out of spaces with limited sight lines. Anyone who has backed out of a busy mall car park knows exactly why this matters.
The QX80 is available at INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles centers across Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. The team is on hand to walk you through the full experience.
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