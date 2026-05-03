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Israeli Army Chief Steps Up Talks with US CENTCOM on Iran Plans
(MENAFN) Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reportedly increased coordination with the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), General Brad Cooper, regarding potential military steps involving Iran, according to Israel’s Channel 12.
The report said Zamir and Cooper have held what were described as “intensive contacts” aimed at discussing possible joint or coordinated military scenarios.
Channel 12 added that Israel’s military is preparing for the possibility of renewed escalation, with internal assessments suggesting that critical infrastructure such as energy systems and transport routes could be among potential targets if the situation escalates further.
At the same time, the Israeli military is said to be strengthening its defensive posture and maintaining a high level of readiness in anticipation of developments that could trigger renewed conflict.
The report also stated that the United States is considering, but has not decided on, the option of a limited strike inside Iran as a way to pressure Tehran toward an agreement on its nuclear program. No decisions have been made regarding timing or scope.
In addition, coordination between the two sides is reportedly focused on monitoring Iran’s efforts to restore damaged facilities, with possible future targets including energy infrastructure, industrial sites, and oil and gas installations.
The report said Zamir and Cooper have held what were described as “intensive contacts” aimed at discussing possible joint or coordinated military scenarios.
Channel 12 added that Israel’s military is preparing for the possibility of renewed escalation, with internal assessments suggesting that critical infrastructure such as energy systems and transport routes could be among potential targets if the situation escalates further.
At the same time, the Israeli military is said to be strengthening its defensive posture and maintaining a high level of readiness in anticipation of developments that could trigger renewed conflict.
The report also stated that the United States is considering, but has not decided on, the option of a limited strike inside Iran as a way to pressure Tehran toward an agreement on its nuclear program. No decisions have been made regarding timing or scope.
In addition, coordination between the two sides is reportedly focused on monitoring Iran’s efforts to restore damaged facilities, with possible future targets including energy infrastructure, industrial sites, and oil and gas installations.
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