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Repair And Restoration Of Parts Using Gas-Dynamic Spray Coating
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Technical Acoustics offers customers repair and restoration services using gas-dynamic spray coating under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description Applications of the gas-dynamic spraying (GDS) method:
- a wide range of automotive and aircraft repair services (repairing damage to the body, engine, and other components, sealing cracks and micro-leaks, restoring bearing seats, etc.);
- restoration of worn surfaces;
- corrosion protection;
- spraying copper contact pads;
- spraying logos, brand names, numbers, etc.
GDS technology enables the localized application of thick (up to tens of millimeters) coatings of metals, alloys, and powder mixtures, including those with non-metals and polymers, onto metal and dielectric products, including ceramics and glass. Coating is applied using a high-speed stream of "cold" powder particles accelerated by a supersonic gas jet at a temperature significantly lower than the melting point of the particle material.
Scope: automotive repair shops and aircraft repair plants, electronics, instrument making.
Information on the possibilities of repairing and restoring parts using the GDN method is available on the website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics here Advantages and Innovations Advantages: high-quality coatings (high adhesion strength to the base, low porosity, minimal thermal impact on the substrate); high energy efficiency compared to thermal spraying methods. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Equipment for gas-dynamic spraying has been introduced at JSC 558 ARZ (Baranovichi). Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Maritime Industry and Services
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.32.50 - Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Technical Acoustics is a leading organization in the field of new areas of ultrasound physics and technology and the scientific foundations of using high-power ultrasound in materials processing.
Currently, the Institute's activities align with the priority areas of scientific, technical, and socioeconomic development of the country and the Vitebsk region. The Institute conducts fundamental and applied research, as well as scientific and technical developments within the framework of state scientific research programs (SRRP), the regional scientific and technical program (RSTP), national and international projects of the Belarusian Foundation for Basic Research (BRFFR), and individual projects and grants in the fields of semiconductor physics, magnetoelectric phenomena, ultrasonic vibrations, thermoelastic phase transformations, and others.
The Institute's research areas include:
- research into the effects of concentrated energy flows on condensed matter and physical processes;
- development of methods and technologies for producing functional and special-purpose materials.
A branch of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Its main activities are:
- Supporting innovation and technology transfer in the use of concentrated energy flows (ultrasound, laser radiation, high-frequency electromagnetic fields, ion-plasma flows, and high-temperature synthesis) to influence the structure and properties of condensed matter; synthesizing new composite, structural, and ceramic materials with specified physical and mechanical properties in an ultrasonic field; processing metals using thermal methods, pressure, and high-power ultrasound; developing new instruments and equipment, and creating new information technologies;
- Promoting the development of innovative entrepreneurship and expanding international partnerships in the field of innovative scientific research;
- Assisting in the implementation of state policy for small and medium-sized innovative businesses in the creation of new technologies and the development of new instruments and equipment.
The Republican Center for Ultrasound Technologies, an interdisciplinary scientific and technical center (cluster) for advanced scientific research, has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The center was created to develop new, highly efficient processes and devices for materials processing, create new functional materials to improve product quality, reduce costs, and enhance safety in production using high-power ultrasound. The center's anticipated scientific results are aimed at gaining new scientific knowledge about the influence of acoustic influences on:
- structure formation and properties of materials;
- technological processes;
- thermoelastic phase transformations in shape-memory materials.
The expected practical results are aimed at mastering new technologies and developing unique equipment with high export potential.
Official website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing gas-dynamic spraying repair and refurbishment services under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing gas-dynamic spraying repair and refurbishment services under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
- a wide range of automotive and aircraft repair services (repairing damage to the body, engine, and other components, sealing cracks and micro-leaks, restoring bearing seats, etc.);
- restoration of worn surfaces;
- corrosion protection;
- spraying copper contact pads;
- spraying logos, brand names, numbers, etc.
GDS technology enables the localized application of thick (up to tens of millimeters) coatings of metals, alloys, and powder mixtures, including those with non-metals and polymers, onto metal and dielectric products, including ceramics and glass. Coating is applied using a high-speed stream of "cold" powder particles accelerated by a supersonic gas jet at a temperature significantly lower than the melting point of the particle material.
Scope: automotive repair shops and aircraft repair plants, electronics, instrument making.
Information on the possibilities of repairing and restoring parts using the GDN method is available on the website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics here Advantages and Innovations Advantages: high-quality coatings (high adhesion strength to the base, low porosity, minimal thermal impact on the substrate); high energy efficiency compared to thermal spraying methods. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Equipment for gas-dynamic spraying has been introduced at JSC 558 ARZ (Baranovichi). Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Maritime Industry and Services
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.32.50 - Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Technical Acoustics is a leading organization in the field of new areas of ultrasound physics and technology and the scientific foundations of using high-power ultrasound in materials processing.
Currently, the Institute's activities align with the priority areas of scientific, technical, and socioeconomic development of the country and the Vitebsk region. The Institute conducts fundamental and applied research, as well as scientific and technical developments within the framework of state scientific research programs (SRRP), the regional scientific and technical program (RSTP), national and international projects of the Belarusian Foundation for Basic Research (BRFFR), and individual projects and grants in the fields of semiconductor physics, magnetoelectric phenomena, ultrasonic vibrations, thermoelastic phase transformations, and others.
The Institute's research areas include:
- research into the effects of concentrated energy flows on condensed matter and physical processes;
- development of methods and technologies for producing functional and special-purpose materials.
A branch of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Its main activities are:
- Supporting innovation and technology transfer in the use of concentrated energy flows (ultrasound, laser radiation, high-frequency electromagnetic fields, ion-plasma flows, and high-temperature synthesis) to influence the structure and properties of condensed matter; synthesizing new composite, structural, and ceramic materials with specified physical and mechanical properties in an ultrasonic field; processing metals using thermal methods, pressure, and high-power ultrasound; developing new instruments and equipment, and creating new information technologies;
- Promoting the development of innovative entrepreneurship and expanding international partnerships in the field of innovative scientific research;
- Assisting in the implementation of state policy for small and medium-sized innovative businesses in the creation of new technologies and the development of new instruments and equipment.
The Republican Center for Ultrasound Technologies, an interdisciplinary scientific and technical center (cluster) for advanced scientific research, has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The center was created to develop new, highly efficient processes and devices for materials processing, create new functional materials to improve product quality, reduce costs, and enhance safety in production using high-power ultrasound. The center's anticipated scientific results are aimed at gaining new scientific knowledge about the influence of acoustic influences on:
- structure formation and properties of materials;
- technological processes;
- thermoelastic phase transformations in shape-memory materials.
The expected practical results are aimed at mastering new technologies and developing unique equipment with high export potential.
Official website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing gas-dynamic spraying repair and refurbishment services under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing gas-dynamic spraying repair and refurbishment services under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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