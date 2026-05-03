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Application Of Protective And Decorative Coatings For Orthopedic And Orthodontic Dentistry
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Technical Acoustics offers customers services for the application of protective and decorative coatings for orthopedic and orthodontic dentistry under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description Titanium nitride (TiN) coatings combine aesthetics, durability, and functionality, making them indispensable for medical and dental products. They improve the quality and reliability of instruments and implants while ensuring patient safety.
Application: Medicine (dental institutions).
Titanium nitride (TiN) coatings have been used in various fields of dentistry (orthopedics, orthodontics, surgery, etc.) since the mid-1980s. Depending on the application, the coating's purpose is to provide increased surface hardness, wear and corrosion resistance, reduced friction, and improved biocompatibility of traditional dental materials.
Information on the application of protective and decorative coatings for orthopedic and orthodontic dentistry is available on the Institute of Technical Acoustics website here. Advantages and Innovations Protective and decorative coatings based on titanium nitride (TiN) are widely used in the medical industry, particularly dental, due to their unique properties. Here are the main advantages of these coatings:
Advantages of titanium nitride (TiN) coatings:
1. High biocompatibility:
- TiN coatings are safe for the human body and do not cause allergic reactions.
2. Corrosion resistance:
- TiN has high corrosion resistance, which is especially important for instruments and implants operating in aggressive environments (e.g., in the oral cavity).
- The coating protects the metal base from oxidation and exposure to liquids.
3. Increased wear resistance:
- TiN coatings significantly increase the service life of products due to their high hardness and resistance to mechanical damage.
4. Antibacterial properties:
- TiN has the ability to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination due to its smooth and inert surface. 5. Aesthetic Appeal:
- The coating has a characteristic golden color, giving products an attractive appearance.
6. Friction Reduction:
- TiN reduces the coefficient of friction between surfaces, improving the performance of instruments.
7. Heat Resistance:
- The coating withstands the high temperatures encountered during instrument sterilization.
8. Chemical Inertness:
- TiN is resistant to acids, alkalis, and other aggressive chemicals.
9. Versatility of Application:
- TiN coating can be applied to a wide range of materials, including stainless steel, titanium, cobalt-chromium alloys, and others.
10. Cost-Efficiency:
- Despite the high cost of application, durability and reduced instrument replacement costs make TiN coating cost-effective in the long term.
Coatings developed at the Institute of Technical Acoustics meet the stringent requirements for use in dentistry. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Implemented by: Healthcare Institution“Vitebsk Regional Clinical Dental Center”, Healthcare Institution“Orsha Dental Clinic”, Healthcare Institution“Sharkovshchina Central District Hospital”, etc. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.32.50 - Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Technical Acoustics is a leading organization in the field of new areas of ultrasound physics and technology and the scientific foundations of using high-power ultrasound in materials processing.
Currently, the Institute's activities align with the priority areas of scientific, technical, and socioeconomic development of the country and the Vitebsk region. The Institute conducts fundamental and applied research, as well as scientific and technical developments within the framework of state scientific research programs (SRRP), the regional scientific and technical program (RSTP), national and international projects of the Belarusian Foundation for Basic Research (BRFFR), and individual projects and grants in the fields of semiconductor physics, magnetoelectric phenomena, ultrasonic vibrations, thermoelastic phase transformations, and others.
The Institute's research areas include:
- research into the effects of concentrated energy flows on condensed matter and physical processes;
- development of methods and technologies for producing functional and special-purpose materials.
A branch of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Its main activities are:
- Supporting innovation and technology transfer in the use of concentrated energy flows (ultrasound, laser radiation, high-frequency electromagnetic fields, ion-plasma flows, and high-temperature synthesis) to influence the structure and properties of condensed matter; synthesizing new composite, structural, and ceramic materials with specified physical and mechanical properties in an ultrasonic field; processing metals using thermal methods, pressure, and high-power ultrasound; developing new instruments and equipment, and creating new information technologies;
- Promoting the development of innovative entrepreneurship and expanding international partnerships in the field of innovative scientific research;
- Assisting in the implementation of state policy for small and medium-sized innovative businesses in the creation of new technologies and the development of new instruments and equipment.
The Republican Center for Ultrasound Technologies, an interdisciplinary scientific and technical center (cluster) for advanced scientific research, has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The center was created to develop new, highly efficient processes and devices for materials processing, create new functional materials to improve product quality, reduce costs, and enhance safety in production using high-power ultrasound. The center's anticipated scientific results are aimed at gaining new scientific knowledge about the influence of acoustic influences on:
- structure formation and properties of materials;
- technological processes;
- thermoelastic phase transformations in shape-memory materials.
The expected practical results are aimed at mastering new technologies and developing unique equipment with high export potential.
Official website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing protective and decorative coating services for orthopedic and orthodontic dentistry under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing protective and decorative coating services for orthopedic and orthodontic dentistry under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Application: Medicine (dental institutions).
Titanium nitride (TiN) coatings have been used in various fields of dentistry (orthopedics, orthodontics, surgery, etc.) since the mid-1980s. Depending on the application, the coating's purpose is to provide increased surface hardness, wear and corrosion resistance, reduced friction, and improved biocompatibility of traditional dental materials.
Information on the application of protective and decorative coatings for orthopedic and orthodontic dentistry is available on the Institute of Technical Acoustics website here. Advantages and Innovations Protective and decorative coatings based on titanium nitride (TiN) are widely used in the medical industry, particularly dental, due to their unique properties. Here are the main advantages of these coatings:
Advantages of titanium nitride (TiN) coatings:
1. High biocompatibility:
- TiN coatings are safe for the human body and do not cause allergic reactions.
2. Corrosion resistance:
- TiN has high corrosion resistance, which is especially important for instruments and implants operating in aggressive environments (e.g., in the oral cavity).
- The coating protects the metal base from oxidation and exposure to liquids.
3. Increased wear resistance:
- TiN coatings significantly increase the service life of products due to their high hardness and resistance to mechanical damage.
4. Antibacterial properties:
- TiN has the ability to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination due to its smooth and inert surface. 5. Aesthetic Appeal:
- The coating has a characteristic golden color, giving products an attractive appearance.
6. Friction Reduction:
- TiN reduces the coefficient of friction between surfaces, improving the performance of instruments.
7. Heat Resistance:
- The coating withstands the high temperatures encountered during instrument sterilization.
8. Chemical Inertness:
- TiN is resistant to acids, alkalis, and other aggressive chemicals.
9. Versatility of Application:
- TiN coating can be applied to a wide range of materials, including stainless steel, titanium, cobalt-chromium alloys, and others.
10. Cost-Efficiency:
- Despite the high cost of application, durability and reduced instrument replacement costs make TiN coating cost-effective in the long term.
Coatings developed at the Institute of Technical Acoustics meet the stringent requirements for use in dentistry. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Implemented by: Healthcare Institution“Vitebsk Regional Clinical Dental Center”, Healthcare Institution“Orsha Dental Clinic”, Healthcare Institution“Sharkovshchina Central District Hospital”, etc. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.32.50 - Manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Technical Acoustics is a leading organization in the field of new areas of ultrasound physics and technology and the scientific foundations of using high-power ultrasound in materials processing.
Currently, the Institute's activities align with the priority areas of scientific, technical, and socioeconomic development of the country and the Vitebsk region. The Institute conducts fundamental and applied research, as well as scientific and technical developments within the framework of state scientific research programs (SRRP), the regional scientific and technical program (RSTP), national and international projects of the Belarusian Foundation for Basic Research (BRFFR), and individual projects and grants in the fields of semiconductor physics, magnetoelectric phenomena, ultrasonic vibrations, thermoelastic phase transformations, and others.
The Institute's research areas include:
- research into the effects of concentrated energy flows on condensed matter and physical processes;
- development of methods and technologies for producing functional and special-purpose materials.
A branch of the Republican Center for Technology Transfer has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Its main activities are:
- Supporting innovation and technology transfer in the use of concentrated energy flows (ultrasound, laser radiation, high-frequency electromagnetic fields, ion-plasma flows, and high-temperature synthesis) to influence the structure and properties of condensed matter; synthesizing new composite, structural, and ceramic materials with specified physical and mechanical properties in an ultrasonic field; processing metals using thermal methods, pressure, and high-power ultrasound; developing new instruments and equipment, and creating new information technologies;
- Promoting the development of innovative entrepreneurship and expanding international partnerships in the field of innovative scientific research;
- Assisting in the implementation of state policy for small and medium-sized innovative businesses in the creation of new technologies and the development of new instruments and equipment.
The Republican Center for Ultrasound Technologies, an interdisciplinary scientific and technical center (cluster) for advanced scientific research, has been established at the Institute of Technical Acoustics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. The center was created to develop new, highly efficient processes and devices for materials processing, create new functional materials to improve product quality, reduce costs, and enhance safety in production using high-power ultrasound. The center's anticipated scientific results are aimed at gaining new scientific knowledge about the influence of acoustic influences on:
- structure formation and properties of materials;
- technological processes;
- thermoelastic phase transformations in shape-memory materials.
The expected practical results are aimed at mastering new technologies and developing unique equipment with high export potential.
Official website of the Institute of Technical Acoustics. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing protective and decorative coating services for orthopedic and orthodontic dentistry under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing protective and decorative coating services for orthopedic and orthodontic dentistry under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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