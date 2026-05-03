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Manufacturing Technology For Carbide Metal-Cutting Tools Under The BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) Brand
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Metal Technology offers customers a Technology for manufacturing carbide metal-cutting tools under the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a licensing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description Carbide tools are widely used in various industries, such as mechanical engineering, automotive, aviation, and construction. These tools are characterized by high strength, wear resistance, and durability. Several leading carbide tool manufacturers stand out in the global market, offering innovative solutions and high-quality products.
The best global carbide tool manufacturers.
1. Sandvik Coromant (Sweden)
- Features: One of the world's largest manufacturers of cutting tools, including carbide milling cutters, drills, and turning inserts. Sandvik Coromant is known for its innovation and advanced technology.
2. Kennametal (USA)
- Features: The company offers a wide range of carbide tools for metalworking, including cutters, milling cutters, and drills. Kennametal is renowned for the high wear resistance and durability of its products.
3. Walter AG (Germany)
- Features: Walter AG manufactures precision metalworking tools, including carbide cutters, drills, and milling cutters. The company's products are used in the automotive, aviation, and energy industries.
4. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)
- Special Features: Manufacturer of high-quality carbide tools, including milling cutters, drills, and turning inserts. Mitsubishi Materials is known for its advanced metalworking technologies.
The technology for pressing and sintering carbide parts developed at the Institute of Metal Technology is implemented on equipment that incorporates a number of innovative improvements at each process stage. Manufacturing processes for YT5 carbide parts (TiC – 5%) have been developed. The manufactured BYTS carbide inserts undergo multi-stage testing using six determination methods: density and mass, chemical composition, hardness, geometric dimensions, porosity, and grain size.
The pressing technology is based on a high-performance three-stage press. Sintering is carried out in a single-cycle process (dewaxing and sintering), which reduces the sintering time for hard-alloy products by 1.5–2 times and simplifies the production process.
Information on the technology is published in the Catalogue "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 78–79. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Additional processing of carbide inserts using aerodynamic sonic resonance enhances the life of cutting tools by increasing impact toughness by 19–23% while maintaining high hardness (up to 92 HRA) and reducing pore size. As a result, the wear resistance of BYTC inserts manufactured using these technologies is 1.3–1.4 times higher than that of similar products. The scientific and technical level is comparable to that of foreign counterparts. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) carbide inserts are designed for machining materials and are used by metalworking companies.
The Institute of Metal Technology conducted a research project titled "Study of Structural Changes in Carbide Tools Produced by a Metallurgical Method and Hardened by an Aerodynamic Sonic Method, designed for Machining Intermittent Surfaces of Cast Iron Parts." The research results were used in the development of the Technology. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Materials
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading scientific organization in the development and creation of resource-saving, environmentally friendly, science-intensive foundry technologies and the production of advanced materials for industrial enterprises.
The Institute's main scientific and technical areas include:
- Technologies for obtaining the structure and properties of powdered hard alloys based on tungsten, titanium, and tantalum carbides with cobalt as a binder;
- Methods for recycling and hardening hard alloys to improve their performance characteristics;
- High-speed steel scrap recycling processes to produce tooling material;
- Development of theoretical foundations for controlling the formation of the structure and properties of metals and alloys during crystallization and solidification;
- Thermophysics and hydrodynamics of special types of casting;
- Development of new materials and resource-saving technological processes for their production, processing, and hardening.
The results of the institute's fundamental research have been published in scientific publications and are used:
- in the development of environmentally friendly, resource-saving technologies for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous alloy ingots;
- in the development of new cast materials, including bimetallic ones, with high consumer properties (strength, ductility, density);
- in the development of wear-resistant carbon-based composites, including those with a gradient of physical and mechanical properties.
The institute develops, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains equipment for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electroslag casting of blanks, including bimetallic ones, and centrifugal casting of bimetals.
According to customer orders, the institute manufactures:
- cylinder liners for high-performance engines;
- zinc anodes for electroplating;
- original trophies, souvenirs, bas-reliefs, figurines, memorial plaques, and other sculptures made of bronze and aluminum;
- mold casting of wear-resistant chromium cast iron parts for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment for use in the construction industry.
- quench-hardening casting of AK12 alloy castings with nanostructured eutectic silicon, as well as AK15, AK18, and AK21 alloy castings with an ultra-fine structure, possessing unique physical, mechanical, wear-resistant, and performance properties.
- continuous horizontal casting of rectangular, round, and complex cross-section blanks made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, hollow castings made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, and copper anodes for galvanic coating.
- electroslag casting of bimetallic blanks and stainless steel blanks.
The Institute develops and manufactures foundry equipment:
- electroslag remelting units;
- Continuous horizontal casting machines;
- Channel furnaces for melting brass and bronze;
- Continuous copper chloride strip casting lines;
- Crystallizers with a jet cooling system for continuous casting machines for metals and alloys.
The Institute offers services in:
1. Study of the structure and properties of metals and alloys:
- Determination of the chemical composition of metals and alloys, pressed powders, and wire using atomic emission spectroscopy;
- Metallographic structural studies;
- Determination of physical and mechanical properties.
2. Modeling of casting processes:
- Solving thermal problems of solidification of castings and ingots of any configuration and problems of crystallization of metals and alloys;
- Optimization of casting processes and other technological processes based on multi-criteria optimization methods.
Official website of the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand of carbide cutting tool manufacturing technology under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in developing and implementing the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand of carbide cutting tool manufacturing technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The best global carbide tool manufacturers.
1. Sandvik Coromant (Sweden)
- Features: One of the world's largest manufacturers of cutting tools, including carbide milling cutters, drills, and turning inserts. Sandvik Coromant is known for its innovation and advanced technology.
2. Kennametal (USA)
- Features: The company offers a wide range of carbide tools for metalworking, including cutters, milling cutters, and drills. Kennametal is renowned for the high wear resistance and durability of its products.
3. Walter AG (Germany)
- Features: Walter AG manufactures precision metalworking tools, including carbide cutters, drills, and milling cutters. The company's products are used in the automotive, aviation, and energy industries.
4. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)
- Special Features: Manufacturer of high-quality carbide tools, including milling cutters, drills, and turning inserts. Mitsubishi Materials is known for its advanced metalworking technologies.
The technology for pressing and sintering carbide parts developed at the Institute of Metal Technology is implemented on equipment that incorporates a number of innovative improvements at each process stage. Manufacturing processes for YT5 carbide parts (TiC – 5%) have been developed. The manufactured BYTS carbide inserts undergo multi-stage testing using six determination methods: density and mass, chemical composition, hardness, geometric dimensions, porosity, and grain size.
The pressing technology is based on a high-performance three-stage press. Sintering is carried out in a single-cycle process (dewaxing and sintering), which reduces the sintering time for hard-alloy products by 1.5–2 times and simplifies the production process.
Information on the technology is published in the Catalogue "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 78–79. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Additional processing of carbide inserts using aerodynamic sonic resonance enhances the life of cutting tools by increasing impact toughness by 19–23% while maintaining high hardness (up to 92 HRA) and reducing pore size. As a result, the wear resistance of BYTC inserts manufactured using these technologies is 1.3–1.4 times higher than that of similar products. The scientific and technical level is comparable to that of foreign counterparts. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) carbide inserts are designed for machining materials and are used by metalworking companies.
The Institute of Metal Technology conducted a research project titled "Study of Structural Changes in Carbide Tools Produced by a Metallurgical Method and Hardened by an Aerodynamic Sonic Method, designed for Machining Intermittent Surfaces of Cast Iron Parts." The research results were used in the development of the Technology. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Materials
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading scientific organization in the development and creation of resource-saving, environmentally friendly, science-intensive foundry technologies and the production of advanced materials for industrial enterprises.
The Institute's main scientific and technical areas include:
- Technologies for obtaining the structure and properties of powdered hard alloys based on tungsten, titanium, and tantalum carbides with cobalt as a binder;
- Methods for recycling and hardening hard alloys to improve their performance characteristics;
- High-speed steel scrap recycling processes to produce tooling material;
- Development of theoretical foundations for controlling the formation of the structure and properties of metals and alloys during crystallization and solidification;
- Thermophysics and hydrodynamics of special types of casting;
- Development of new materials and resource-saving technological processes for their production, processing, and hardening.
The results of the institute's fundamental research have been published in scientific publications and are used:
- in the development of environmentally friendly, resource-saving technologies for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous alloy ingots;
- in the development of new cast materials, including bimetallic ones, with high consumer properties (strength, ductility, density);
- in the development of wear-resistant carbon-based composites, including those with a gradient of physical and mechanical properties.
The institute develops, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains equipment for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electroslag casting of blanks, including bimetallic ones, and centrifugal casting of bimetals.
According to customer orders, the institute manufactures:
- cylinder liners for high-performance engines;
- zinc anodes for electroplating;
- original trophies, souvenirs, bas-reliefs, figurines, memorial plaques, and other sculptures made of bronze and aluminum;
- mold casting of wear-resistant chromium cast iron parts for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment for use in the construction industry.
- quench-hardening casting of AK12 alloy castings with nanostructured eutectic silicon, as well as AK15, AK18, and AK21 alloy castings with an ultra-fine structure, possessing unique physical, mechanical, wear-resistant, and performance properties.
- continuous horizontal casting of rectangular, round, and complex cross-section blanks made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, hollow castings made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, and copper anodes for galvanic coating.
- electroslag casting of bimetallic blanks and stainless steel blanks.
The Institute develops and manufactures foundry equipment:
- electroslag remelting units;
- Continuous horizontal casting machines;
- Channel furnaces for melting brass and bronze;
- Continuous copper chloride strip casting lines;
- Crystallizers with a jet cooling system for continuous casting machines for metals and alloys.
The Institute offers services in:
1. Study of the structure and properties of metals and alloys:
- Determination of the chemical composition of metals and alloys, pressed powders, and wire using atomic emission spectroscopy;
- Metallographic structural studies;
- Determination of physical and mechanical properties.
2. Modeling of casting processes:
- Solving thermal problems of solidification of castings and ingots of any configuration and problems of crystallization of metals and alloys;
- Optimization of casting processes and other technological processes based on multi-criteria optimization methods.
Official website of the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand of carbide cutting tool manufacturing technology under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in developing and implementing the BYTC (Belarusian Yield Tough Carbide) brand of carbide cutting tool manufacturing technology under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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