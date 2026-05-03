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Technology For Producing Ultra-Thin-Walled Microspheres Of Metals And Non-Metallic Materials
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus offers consumers a Technology for producing ultra-thin-walled microspheres of metals and non-metallic materials under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a licensing agreement and is lookimg for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description The synthesis of submicron and micron-sized hollow microspheres with nanoscale wall thickness is a cutting-edge field of materials science, enabling the creation of functional materials with a unique combination of low density, high specific surface area, and specific physicochemical properties.
Synthesis Technologies - The primary approach to producing hollow metallic and composite microspheres is based on chemical precipitation or decomposition methods followed by heat treatment.
1. Precursor Decomposition Method: Involves preparing a reaction solution (e.g., metal salts with organic additives), forming spherical precursor particles (hydroxides or oxides), and then reducing them at high temperature in a protective atmosphere. This method produces hollow spheres of Ni, Cu, Co, and their alloys (Fe-Ni, Ni-Cu, Co-Ni) with diameters of 1–2 μm and wall thicknesses ranging from 20 to 100 nm.
2. Pyrolysis and high-temperature processing: Used to synthesize ceramic and carbide microspheres (e.g., SiC/C) by pyrolysis of polymer resins mixed with appropriate precursors. This method enables high thermal and mechanical stability of structures.
3. Matrix formation: Using porous or polymer templates, within or around which the target material is deposited, followed by template removal.
Applications: Thermal insulating coatings, including those with electrical and magnetic conductivity, highly active catalysts, additive manufacturing, and drug and active ingredient delivery systems.
Main applications: Due to their unique geometric parameters, microspheres are widely used in high-tech industries.
Catalysis: The high specific surface area of hollow structures significantly increases the efficiency of catalytic processes in the chemical industry.
Electromagnetic shielding: Microspheres made of carbides and oxides, as well as metal powders, are used to create radar-absorbing coatings and materials capable of effectively absorbing microwave radiation.
Composite creation: The introduction of hollow spheres into polymer or metal matrices allows for the production of "spheroplastics"-lightweight materials with increased specific strength, improved vibration damping, and thermal insulation properties.
Biomedicine: Magnetic microspheres (including oxide compounds of Co, Ni, and Fe) are used as carriers for targeted drug delivery, biosensors, and the separation of biological samples.
Information on the technology for producing ultra-thin-walled microspheres of metals and non-metallic materials, developed at the Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, is available in the Catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" 2024, pp. 82-83. Advantages and Innovations The technology developed at the Physical-Technical Institute enables the synthesis of microspheres 1–5 μm in size and 5–20 nm in wall thickness, composed of metals (Co, Ni, Cu, etc.), their alloys, oxide compounds, and carbides.
The synthesis technology is energy-efficient and produces high-purity materials. It has no analogues in the CIS or the Republic of Belarus. Stage of development Prototype available for demonstration (TRL7) Comments regarding stage of development The Physical-Technical Institute completed the research projects "Production of Finely Dispersed Carbon-Graphite Materials, Refractory Carbides and Nitrides of Silicon and Transition Metals in an Electrothermal Fluidized Bed and by Exothermic Synthesis" and "Study of Exothermic Synthesis Processes of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides of Transition Metals, as well as the Development of Technological Principles for the Production of Products Based on Them."
The results of this research were used in the development of the technology. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer: State Scientific Institution "Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
C.26.51 - Manufacture of instruments and appliances for measuring, testing and navigation
C.26.52 - Manufacture of watches and clocks
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Physical-Technical The Institute is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus in the field of resource-saving and automated production, the development of new materials technologies, robotics, intelligent control systems, and highly effective security systems.
The institute actively develops technologies and equipment used in production.
Coatings, application technologies, and equipment:
- protective coatings designed to protect parts from corrosion in various aggressive environments, including at high temperatures;
- protective and decorative coatings used for decorative finishing of parts while simultaneously protecting against corrosion;
- special coatings used to impart specific surface properties (wear resistance, hardness, electrical insulation, magnetic properties, etc.), as well as to restore worn parts.
Foundrying technologies.
Foundrying is a branch of mechanical engineering that manufactures shaped parts and blanks by pouring molten metal into a mold whose cavity has the shape of the desired part. During the casting process, the metal in the mold solidifies as it cools, producing a casting-a finished part or blank. This casting can be further machined, if necessary (to improve dimensional accuracy and reduce roughness). Therefore, foundries are faced with the task of producing castings whose dimensions and shape are as close as possible to the dimensions and shape of the finished part.
Industrial surface engineering technologies:
- ion-beam thermal processing;
- laser processing of materials;
- carburization;
- induction heating;
- magnetic pulse processing, etc.
New materials. New materials include composite materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics, fiberglass reinforced plastics, basalt fiber reinforced plastics, aramid plastics, and metal composites; high-tech ceramics such as aluminum, zirconium, oxide, nitride, and carbide ceramics, among others; new building materials such as new foam glass insulation materials, road surface modifiers based on rubber powder or polymer fibers, and new types of concrete.
Metal forming.
These technologies involve changing the shape and size of workpieces by applying external forces, with the resulting change being maintained. After the pressure is removed, the shape and size of the product remain unchanged. To increase ductility, the metal is heated to a specific temperature before forming. This temperature is determined individually for each type of material, depending on its specific physical and chemical properties.
The Institute has partners in various countries around the world.
Official website of the Physical-Technical Institute Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Technology for producing ultra-thin-walled microspheres of metals and non-metallic materials under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing and developing the Technology for producing ultra-thin-walled microspheres of metals and non-metallic materials under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Synthesis Technologies - The primary approach to producing hollow metallic and composite microspheres is based on chemical precipitation or decomposition methods followed by heat treatment.
1. Precursor Decomposition Method: Involves preparing a reaction solution (e.g., metal salts with organic additives), forming spherical precursor particles (hydroxides or oxides), and then reducing them at high temperature in a protective atmosphere. This method produces hollow spheres of Ni, Cu, Co, and their alloys (Fe-Ni, Ni-Cu, Co-Ni) with diameters of 1–2 μm and wall thicknesses ranging from 20 to 100 nm.
2. Pyrolysis and high-temperature processing: Used to synthesize ceramic and carbide microspheres (e.g., SiC/C) by pyrolysis of polymer resins mixed with appropriate precursors. This method enables high thermal and mechanical stability of structures.
3. Matrix formation: Using porous or polymer templates, within or around which the target material is deposited, followed by template removal.
Applications: Thermal insulating coatings, including those with electrical and magnetic conductivity, highly active catalysts, additive manufacturing, and drug and active ingredient delivery systems.
Main applications: Due to their unique geometric parameters, microspheres are widely used in high-tech industries.
Catalysis: The high specific surface area of hollow structures significantly increases the efficiency of catalytic processes in the chemical industry.
Electromagnetic shielding: Microspheres made of carbides and oxides, as well as metal powders, are used to create radar-absorbing coatings and materials capable of effectively absorbing microwave radiation.
Composite creation: The introduction of hollow spheres into polymer or metal matrices allows for the production of "spheroplastics"-lightweight materials with increased specific strength, improved vibration damping, and thermal insulation properties.
Biomedicine: Magnetic microspheres (including oxide compounds of Co, Ni, and Fe) are used as carriers for targeted drug delivery, biosensors, and the separation of biological samples.
Information on the technology for producing ultra-thin-walled microspheres of metals and non-metallic materials, developed at the Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, is available in the Catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" 2024, pp. 82-83. Advantages and Innovations The technology developed at the Physical-Technical Institute enables the synthesis of microspheres 1–5 μm in size and 5–20 nm in wall thickness, composed of metals (Co, Ni, Cu, etc.), their alloys, oxide compounds, and carbides.
The synthesis technology is energy-efficient and produces high-purity materials. It has no analogues in the CIS or the Republic of Belarus. Stage of development Prototype available for demonstration (TRL7) Comments regarding stage of development The Physical-Technical Institute completed the research projects "Production of Finely Dispersed Carbon-Graphite Materials, Refractory Carbides and Nitrides of Silicon and Transition Metals in an Electrothermal Fluidized Bed and by Exothermic Synthesis" and "Study of Exothermic Synthesis Processes of Refractory Carbides and Nitrides of Transition Metals, as well as the Development of Technological Principles for the Production of Products Based on Them."
The results of this research were used in the development of the technology. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer: State Scientific Institution "Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
C.26.51 - Manufacture of instruments and appliances for measuring, testing and navigation
C.26.52 - Manufacture of watches and clocks
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Physical-Technical The Institute is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus in the field of resource-saving and automated production, the development of new materials technologies, robotics, intelligent control systems, and highly effective security systems.
The institute actively develops technologies and equipment used in production.
Coatings, application technologies, and equipment:
- protective coatings designed to protect parts from corrosion in various aggressive environments, including at high temperatures;
- protective and decorative coatings used for decorative finishing of parts while simultaneously protecting against corrosion;
- special coatings used to impart specific surface properties (wear resistance, hardness, electrical insulation, magnetic properties, etc.), as well as to restore worn parts.
Foundrying technologies.
Foundrying is a branch of mechanical engineering that manufactures shaped parts and blanks by pouring molten metal into a mold whose cavity has the shape of the desired part. During the casting process, the metal in the mold solidifies as it cools, producing a casting-a finished part or blank. This casting can be further machined, if necessary (to improve dimensional accuracy and reduce roughness). Therefore, foundries are faced with the task of producing castings whose dimensions and shape are as close as possible to the dimensions and shape of the finished part.
Industrial surface engineering technologies:
- ion-beam thermal processing;
- laser processing of materials;
- carburization;
- induction heating;
- magnetic pulse processing, etc.
New materials. New materials include composite materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics, fiberglass reinforced plastics, basalt fiber reinforced plastics, aramid plastics, and metal composites; high-tech ceramics such as aluminum, zirconium, oxide, nitride, and carbide ceramics, among others; new building materials such as new foam glass insulation materials, road surface modifiers based on rubber powder or polymer fibers, and new types of concrete.
Metal forming.
These technologies involve changing the shape and size of workpieces by applying external forces, with the resulting change being maintained. After the pressure is removed, the shape and size of the product remain unchanged. To increase ductility, the metal is heated to a specific temperature before forming. This temperature is determined individually for each type of material, depending on its specific physical and chemical properties.
The Institute has partners in various countries around the world.
Official website of the Physical-Technical Institute Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the Technology for producing ultra-thin-walled microspheres of metals and non-metallic materials under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing and developing the Technology for producing ultra-thin-walled microspheres of metals and non-metallic materials under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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