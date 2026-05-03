(MENAFN- RCTT) The Physical-Technical Institute offers consumers new compositions and methods for producing CADI-class cast irons under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a licensing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description Economically alloyed CADI-class cast irons have been developed with a structure and phase composition that provide a combination of high strength, impact toughness, and wear resistance. Studies of the kinetics of polymorphic transformations during heating and cooling of these alloys have enabled the development of controlled and environmentally friendly methods for forming the desired structure and properties.

CADI (Carbidic Austempered Ductile Iron) cast irons are high-strength, malleable cast irons with carbides that have undergone austempering, providing excellent wear resistance and impact toughness. This material combines the microstructure of ADI (austempered ductile iron) with dispersed carbides formed during solidification and surpasses ADI in abrasive resistance, but is inferior to high-chromium white cast iron.

Major Manufacturers.

The key global CADI manufacturers are specialized foundries focusing on wear-resistant alloys.



Proucer Country Specialization Penticton Foundry Canada CADI, High-chromium cast iron, components for oil production and mining Aalberts Surface Technologies USA CADI и ADI with heat treatment for abrasion-resistant applications Zanardi Fonderie Italy ADI/CADI standarns EN 1564, ISO 17804, ASTM A897

Other companies, such as LangHe Industry (China), also offer similar materials, but CADI is more often associated with niche Western manufacturers. No large-scale direct CADI producers have been identified in Russia or Belarus; overall iron production is led by China (851 million tons in 2024), India, and Japan.The information is available in the Catalogue "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" 2024, pp. 80-81.Advantages and Innovations CADI cast irons are similar to various iron-carbon alloys (steels and cast irons), while being 2-4 times less expensive. CADI's heat-strengthening technology for cast irons is world-class and highly environmentally friendly. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The Physicotechnical Institute completed a research project titled "Development of Compositions and Methods for Improving the Properties of Wear-Resistant Graphitized Cast Irons for Products Operating Under Abrasive Conditions." The research results were used in the development of the technology. (in Russian)The developed CADI cast irons have been implemented and are used at Amkodor OJSC and LLMZ OJSC as a material for the production of products operating under impact-abrasive conditions (shot blast blades, impellers, elevator buckets). These cast irons have promising applications in agriculture, mining, and rail transport. Funding source State budgedInternalIPR status Exclusive rightsSecret know-howComments regarding IPS status Developer: State Scientific Institution "Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group MaterialsClient information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgyC.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metalsC.25.62 - MachiningM.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineeringM.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Physical-Technical The Institute is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus in the field of resource-saving and automated production, the development of new materials technologies, robotics, intelligent control systems, and highly effective security systems.The institute actively develops technologies and equipment used in production.Coatings, application technologies, and equipment:- protective coatings designed to protect parts from corrosion in various aggressive environments, including at high temperatures;- protective and decorative coatings used for decorative finishing of parts while simultaneously protecting against corrosion;- special coatings used to impart specific surface properties (wear resistance, hardness, electrical insulation, magnetic properties, etc.), as well as to restore worn parts.Foundrying technologies.Foundrying is a branch of mechanical engineering that manufactures shaped parts and blanks by pouring molten metal into a mold whose cavity has the shape of the desired part. During the casting process, the metal in the mold solidifies as it cools, producing a casting-a finished part or blank. This casting can be further machined, if necessary (to improve dimensional accuracy and reduce roughness). Therefore, foundries are faced with the task of producing castings whose dimensions and shape are as close as possible to the dimensions and shape of the finished part.Industrial surface engineering technologies:- ion-beam thermal processing;- laser processing of materials;- carburization;- induction heating;- magnetic pulse processing, etc.New materials. New materials include composite materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics, fiberglass reinforced plastics, basalt fiber reinforced plastics, aramid plastics, and metal composites; high-tech ceramics such as aluminum, zirconium, oxide, nitride, and carbide ceramics, among others; new building materials such as new foam glass insulation materials, road surface modifiers based on rubber powder or polymer fibers, and new types of concrete.Metal forming.These technologies involve changing the shape and size of workpieces by applying external forces, with the resulting change being maintained. After the pressure is removed, the shape and size of the product remain unchanged. To increase ductility, the metal is heated to a specific temperature before forming. This temperature is determined individually for each type of material, depending on its specific physical and chemical properties.The Institute has partners in various countries around the world.Official website of the Physical-Technical Institute Languages spoken EnglishRussianInformation about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistanceLicense agreementTechnical cooperation agreementType and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing new compositions and methods for producing CADI-grade cast irons under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement.Partners interested in purchasing new compositions and methods for producing CADI-grade cast irons under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500251-500SME 51-250SME 11-50SME <= 10R&D InstitutionUniversitySole proprietor