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Energy-Efficient Technology And Multifunctional Equipment Complex For Induction Heating In Forging Production
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Physical-Technical Institute offers consumers Energy-efficient technology for induction heating in forging production under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and a multifunctional equipment complex for its implementation under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreemen Description Induction heating equipment systems are widely used in forging for heating workpieces before forging, stamping, and other metalworking processes. These systems ensure high heating accuracy, energy efficiency, and reduced processing time. Leading manufacturers offer innovative and reliable solutions globally.
Major global manufacturers of induction heating equipment systems.
1. Inductotherm Group (USA
- Features: One of the largest manufacturers of induction equipment, Inductotherm offers workpiece heating systems that are highly energy efficient and reliable. Their equipment is widely used in forging.
2. EFD Induction (Norway)
- Features: The company offers a wide range of induction heating equipment, including systems for forging. Their technology ensures precise temperature control and uniform heating.
3. SMS Elotherm (Germany)
- Features: SMS Elotherm specializes in the production of equipment for heat treatment of metals. Their induction systems are used to heat workpieces before forging and stamping.
The Physicotechnical Institute has developed an energy-efficient technology and a multifunctional equipment complex for induction heating in forging.
The developed and manufactured equipment can heat a wide range of forgings, over 1,000 different types.
The multifunctional equipment complex (MEC) of the Physicotechnical Institute 3.193 includes the following types of forging induction heaters: 1) a mobile KIN 250 kW unit has been developed for heating workpieces with systematic delivery to the KGShP-1600 (1600 tf) and KB9534 (250 tf) presses for upsetting various forgings; 2) A 550 kW induction heating unit (IHU) was developed for heating blanks with systematic delivery to the KGShP-2500 (2500 tf) and KB9534 (250 tf) presses for upsetting various forgings. 3) A two-position 160 kW induction heating unit (IHU) was developed for heating blanks for crankshaft bending and individual upsetting of hardware products on the PKZ250/800 press. Ceramic electrical and thermal insulation elements were developed for thermal insulation of the inductor, enabling heating of cylindrical blanks and rods up to 1350 oC. The ceramic inductor elements are made of refractory materials (fireclay, mullite-containing waste, alumina cement (GC-40)) by vibration casting in the form of individual bushings that are inserted into the coil. Vibration casting allows us to manufacture products of virtually any configuration based on customer drawings. Ceramic products are characterized by relatively high heat resistance and resistance to aggressive environments (salts, melts, glass, etc.).
Scope (industry):
The equipment is designed for heating metal for plastic deformation, heat treatment, melting, and soldering. Sectors of the industry: automotive and tractor industry, mechanical engineering, machine tool manufacturing, and agricultural machinery production.
Information on the technology and equipment set is available in the Catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy in 2022–2023" (pp. 60–61). Advantages and Innovations Technical advantages (compared to the best domestic and foreign analogues):
High productivity, process simplicity, high degree of automation, low component deformation, high efficiency (at least 95%); low water consumption; environmentally friendly.
Induction heat treatment provides significant economic benefits. Replacing furnace heating with induction heating reduces energy consumption by 3.8 times by increasing the heating efficiency from 30-40% (furnace efficiency) to 95-97% (complex efficiency).
This equipment is comparable in performance to such a major international corporation as EFD Induction (Norway), whose production facilities are located in Germany, Norway, France, China, India, Poland, Romania, and the USA.
The Physics and Technology Institute completed a research project titled "Develop and implement an energy-saving technology and a multifunctional equipment system for induction heating of workpieces in forging operations for agricultural combine harvester construction." The research results were used to develop the technology and equipment for its implementation. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The equipment complex was put into operation on December 20, 2022, at Gomselmash OJSC; serial production has been carried out since 2023. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer: State Scientific Institution "Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Maritime Industry and Services
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.62 - Machining
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Physical-Technical The Institute is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus in the field of resource-saving and automated production, the development of new materials technologies, robotics, intelligent control systems, and highly effective security systems.
The institute actively develops technologies and equipment used in production.
Coatings, application technologies, and equipment:
- protective coatings designed to protect parts from corrosion in various aggressive environments, including at high temperatures;
- protective and decorative coatings used for decorative finishing of parts while simultaneously protecting against corrosion;
- special coatings used to impart specific surface properties (wear resistance, hardness, electrical insulation, magnetic properties, etc.), as well as to restore worn parts.
Foundrying technologies.
Foundrying is a branch of mechanical engineering that manufactures shaped parts and blanks by pouring molten metal into a mold whose cavity has the shape of the desired part. During the casting process, the metal in the mold solidifies as it cools, producing a casting-a finished part or blank. This casting can be further machined, if necessary (to improve dimensional accuracy and reduce roughness). Therefore, foundries are faced with the task of producing castings whose dimensions and shape are as close as possible to the dimensions and shape of the finished part.
Industrial surface engineering technologies:
- ion-beam thermal processing;
- laser processing of materials;
- carburization;
- induction heating;
- magnetic pulse processing, etc.
New materials. New materials include composite materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics, fiberglass reinforced plastics, basalt fiber reinforced plastics, aramid plastics, and metal composites; high-tech ceramics such as aluminum, zirconium, oxide, nitride, and carbide ceramics, among others; new building materials such as new foam glass insulation materials, road surface modifiers based on rubber powder or polymer fibers, and new types of concrete.
Metal forming.
These technologies involve changing the shape and size of workpieces by applying external forces, with the resulting change being maintained. After the pressure is removed, the shape and size of the product remain unchanged. To increase ductility, the metal is heated to a specific temperature before forming. This temperature is determined individually for each type of material, depending on its specific physical and chemical properties.
The Institute has partners in various countries around the world.
Official website of the Physical-Technical Institute Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Manufacturing agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing energy-efficient induction heating technology for forging operations under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and a multifunctional equipment package for its implementation under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing and developing energy-efficient induction heating technology for forging operations and a multifunctional equipment package for its implementation under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Major global manufacturers of induction heating equipment systems.
1. Inductotherm Group (USA
- Features: One of the largest manufacturers of induction equipment, Inductotherm offers workpiece heating systems that are highly energy efficient and reliable. Their equipment is widely used in forging.
2. EFD Induction (Norway)
- Features: The company offers a wide range of induction heating equipment, including systems for forging. Their technology ensures precise temperature control and uniform heating.
3. SMS Elotherm (Germany)
- Features: SMS Elotherm specializes in the production of equipment for heat treatment of metals. Their induction systems are used to heat workpieces before forging and stamping.
The Physicotechnical Institute has developed an energy-efficient technology and a multifunctional equipment complex for induction heating in forging.
The developed and manufactured equipment can heat a wide range of forgings, over 1,000 different types.
The multifunctional equipment complex (MEC) of the Physicotechnical Institute 3.193 includes the following types of forging induction heaters: 1) a mobile KIN 250 kW unit has been developed for heating workpieces with systematic delivery to the KGShP-1600 (1600 tf) and KB9534 (250 tf) presses for upsetting various forgings; 2) A 550 kW induction heating unit (IHU) was developed for heating blanks with systematic delivery to the KGShP-2500 (2500 tf) and KB9534 (250 tf) presses for upsetting various forgings. 3) A two-position 160 kW induction heating unit (IHU) was developed for heating blanks for crankshaft bending and individual upsetting of hardware products on the PKZ250/800 press. Ceramic electrical and thermal insulation elements were developed for thermal insulation of the inductor, enabling heating of cylindrical blanks and rods up to 1350 oC. The ceramic inductor elements are made of refractory materials (fireclay, mullite-containing waste, alumina cement (GC-40)) by vibration casting in the form of individual bushings that are inserted into the coil. Vibration casting allows us to manufacture products of virtually any configuration based on customer drawings. Ceramic products are characterized by relatively high heat resistance and resistance to aggressive environments (salts, melts, glass, etc.).
Scope (industry):
The equipment is designed for heating metal for plastic deformation, heat treatment, melting, and soldering. Sectors of the industry: automotive and tractor industry, mechanical engineering, machine tool manufacturing, and agricultural machinery production.
Information on the technology and equipment set is available in the Catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy in 2022–2023" (pp. 60–61). Advantages and Innovations Technical advantages (compared to the best domestic and foreign analogues):
High productivity, process simplicity, high degree of automation, low component deformation, high efficiency (at least 95%); low water consumption; environmentally friendly.
Induction heat treatment provides significant economic benefits. Replacing furnace heating with induction heating reduces energy consumption by 3.8 times by increasing the heating efficiency from 30-40% (furnace efficiency) to 95-97% (complex efficiency).
This equipment is comparable in performance to such a major international corporation as EFD Induction (Norway), whose production facilities are located in Germany, Norway, France, China, India, Poland, Romania, and the USA.
The Physics and Technology Institute completed a research project titled "Develop and implement an energy-saving technology and a multifunctional equipment system for induction heating of workpieces in forging operations for agricultural combine harvester construction." The research results were used to develop the technology and equipment for its implementation. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development The equipment complex was put into operation on December 20, 2022, at Gomselmash OJSC; serial production has been carried out since 2023. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer: State Scientific Institution "Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Maritime Industry and Services
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.62 - Machining
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Physical-Technical The Institute is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus in the field of resource-saving and automated production, the development of new materials technologies, robotics, intelligent control systems, and highly effective security systems.
The institute actively develops technologies and equipment used in production.
Coatings, application technologies, and equipment:
- protective coatings designed to protect parts from corrosion in various aggressive environments, including at high temperatures;
- protective and decorative coatings used for decorative finishing of parts while simultaneously protecting against corrosion;
- special coatings used to impart specific surface properties (wear resistance, hardness, electrical insulation, magnetic properties, etc.), as well as to restore worn parts.
Foundrying technologies.
Foundrying is a branch of mechanical engineering that manufactures shaped parts and blanks by pouring molten metal into a mold whose cavity has the shape of the desired part. During the casting process, the metal in the mold solidifies as it cools, producing a casting-a finished part or blank. This casting can be further machined, if necessary (to improve dimensional accuracy and reduce roughness). Therefore, foundries are faced with the task of producing castings whose dimensions and shape are as close as possible to the dimensions and shape of the finished part.
Industrial surface engineering technologies:
- ion-beam thermal processing;
- laser processing of materials;
- carburization;
- induction heating;
- magnetic pulse processing, etc.
New materials. New materials include composite materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics, fiberglass reinforced plastics, basalt fiber reinforced plastics, aramid plastics, and metal composites; high-tech ceramics such as aluminum, zirconium, oxide, nitride, and carbide ceramics, among others; new building materials such as new foam glass insulation materials, road surface modifiers based on rubber powder or polymer fibers, and new types of concrete.
Metal forming.
These technologies involve changing the shape and size of workpieces by applying external forces, with the resulting change being maintained. After the pressure is removed, the shape and size of the product remain unchanged. To increase ductility, the metal is heated to a specific temperature before forming. This temperature is determined individually for each type of material, depending on its specific physical and chemical properties.
The Institute has partners in various countries around the world.
Official website of the Physical-Technical Institute Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Manufacturing agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing energy-efficient induction heating technology for forging operations under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and a multifunctional equipment package for its implementation under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing and developing energy-efficient induction heating technology for forging operations and a multifunctional equipment package for its implementation under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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