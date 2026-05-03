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Lithium-Ion Cell Recycling Technology Using Hydrometallurgical Methods
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Physical-Technical Institute offers consumers a Technology for recycling lithium-ion batteries using hydrometallurgical methods under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and/or a license agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreemen Description Lithium-ion battery recycling technologies include pyrometallurgy, hydrometallurgy, and direct recycling, often with preliminary mechanical processing (discharge, disassembly, and crushing to "black mass"). These methods allow for the recovery of valuable metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese for reuse.
Hydrometallurgy dominates (85% of the market), using acid or alkaline solutions to leach metals from the black mass without high temperatures, reducing energy consumption and emissions.
Pyrometallurgy.
In pyrometallurgy, batteries are heated to 1000–1500°C in an inert environment with the addition of coke. This allows for the efficient extraction of cobalt, nickel, and copper, but is less effective at recovering lithium and requires significant energy.
This method is simple and scalable, and is often combined with hydrometallurgy to improve metal purity.
Hydrometallurgy.
The process involves crushing, fractionation (metals, plastic, active mass), and chemical leaching to dissolve and purify lithium, cobalt, and other elements.
Direct recycling.
Direct (or "cathode-to-cathode") recycling recovers cathode material without decomposing it into elements, separating the components and relithiating them for rapid return to battery production.
This is a promising method with automated disassembly, minimizing losses and energy costs.
Market Share and Trends
Hydrometallurgy leads (85%), followed by mechanical disassembly (10%) and pyrometallurgy (5%); the market is expected to grow by 20.6% annually through 2025+.
Raw material sources: electronics, tools, electric vehicles; metal and plastic separation lines are being actively implemented in China and Russia.
The Institute of Physics and Technology has developed a basic technology for recycling lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) using hydrometallurgical methods to extract reusable components from electrode materials. The key achievement of this technology is the minimal number of processing steps and low environmental impact, with the possibility of obtaining Ni and Co as metal powders.
Information on the lithium-ion battery recycling technology using hydrometallurgical methods, developed at the Institute of Physics and Technology, is published in the Catalogue "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" 2024, pp. 86-87. Advantages and Innovations Currently, the Republic of Belarus lacks methods and technologies for recycling used lithium-ion batteries (due to a lack of equipment for their neutralization and a lack of technology for recycling electrode material).
The developed technology has no analogues in the world.
The use of lithium-ion battery recycling technology will reduce the environmental impact by recycling potentially hazardous lithium-ion batteries (Hazard Class II – can cause significant harm to the environment, human health, and animals) and extracting valuable materials (cobalt, nickel, lithium) from them, with the possibility of their reuse
in industry. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Comments regarding stage of development The Physical-Technical Institute completed a research project titled "Develop a Basic Technology for Recycling Lithium-ion Cells Using Hydrometallurgical Methods."
The results of this research were used in the development of this technology. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer: State Scientific Institution "Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Environment
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.62 - Machining
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Physical-Technical The Institute is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus in the field of resource-saving and automated production, the development of new materials technologies, robotics, intelligent control systems, and highly effective security systems.
The institute actively develops technologies and equipment used in production.
Coatings, application technologies, and equipment:
- protective coatings designed to protect parts from corrosion in various aggressive environments, including at high temperatures;
- protective and decorative coatings used for decorative finishing of parts while simultaneously protecting against corrosion;
- special coatings used to impart specific surface properties (wear resistance, hardness, electrical insulation, magnetic properties, etc.), as well as to restore worn parts.
Foundrying technologies.
Foundrying is a branch of mechanical engineering that manufactures shaped parts and blanks by pouring molten metal into a mold whose cavity has the shape of the desired part. During the casting process, the metal in the mold solidifies as it cools, producing a casting-a finished part or blank. This casting can be further machined, if necessary (to improve dimensional accuracy and reduce roughness). Therefore, foundries are faced with the task of producing castings whose dimensions and shape are as close as possible to the dimensions and shape of the finished part.
Industrial surface engineering technologies:
- ion-beam thermal processing;
- laser processing of materials;
- carburization;
- induction heating;
- magnetic pulse processing, etc.
New materials. New materials include composite materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics, fiberglass reinforced plastics, basalt fiber reinforced plastics, aramid plastics, and metal composites; high-tech ceramics such as aluminum, zirconium, oxide, nitride, and carbide ceramics, among others; new building materials such as new foam glass insulation materials, road surface modifiers based on rubber powder or polymer fibers, and new types of concrete.
Metal forming.
These technologies involve changing the shape and size of workpieces by applying external forces, with the resulting change being maintained. After the pressure is removed, the shape and size of the product remain unchanged. To increase ductility, the metal is heated to a specific temperature before forming. This temperature is determined individually for each type of material, depending on its specific physical and chemical properties.
The Institute has partners in various countries around the world.
Official website of the Physical-Technical Institute Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing lithium-ion battery recycling technology using hydrometallurgical methods under a commercial proposal with technical support and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing and developing lithium-ion battery recycling technology using hydrometallurgical methods under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Hydrometallurgy dominates (85% of the market), using acid or alkaline solutions to leach metals from the black mass without high temperatures, reducing energy consumption and emissions.
Pyrometallurgy.
In pyrometallurgy, batteries are heated to 1000–1500°C in an inert environment with the addition of coke. This allows for the efficient extraction of cobalt, nickel, and copper, but is less effective at recovering lithium and requires significant energy.
This method is simple and scalable, and is often combined with hydrometallurgy to improve metal purity.
Hydrometallurgy.
The process involves crushing, fractionation (metals, plastic, active mass), and chemical leaching to dissolve and purify lithium, cobalt, and other elements.
Direct recycling.
Direct (or "cathode-to-cathode") recycling recovers cathode material without decomposing it into elements, separating the components and relithiating them for rapid return to battery production.
This is a promising method with automated disassembly, minimizing losses and energy costs.
Market Share and Trends
Hydrometallurgy leads (85%), followed by mechanical disassembly (10%) and pyrometallurgy (5%); the market is expected to grow by 20.6% annually through 2025+.
Raw material sources: electronics, tools, electric vehicles; metal and plastic separation lines are being actively implemented in China and Russia.
The Institute of Physics and Technology has developed a basic technology for recycling lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) using hydrometallurgical methods to extract reusable components from electrode materials. The key achievement of this technology is the minimal number of processing steps and low environmental impact, with the possibility of obtaining Ni and Co as metal powders.
Information on the lithium-ion battery recycling technology using hydrometallurgical methods, developed at the Institute of Physics and Technology, is published in the Catalogue "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus" 2024, pp. 86-87. Advantages and Innovations Currently, the Republic of Belarus lacks methods and technologies for recycling used lithium-ion batteries (due to a lack of equipment for their neutralization and a lack of technology for recycling electrode material).
The developed technology has no analogues in the world.
The use of lithium-ion battery recycling technology will reduce the environmental impact by recycling potentially hazardous lithium-ion batteries (Hazard Class II – can cause significant harm to the environment, human health, and animals) and extracting valuable materials (cobalt, nickel, lithium) from them, with the possibility of their reuse
in industry. Stage of development Field tested/evaluated (TRL8) Comments regarding stage of development The Physical-Technical Institute completed a research project titled "Develop a Basic Technology for Recycling Lithium-ion Cells Using Hydrometallurgical Methods."
The results of this research were used in the development of this technology. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Developer: State Scientific Institution "Physical-Technical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus". Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Environment
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords C.25.50 - Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.62 - Machining
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Physical-Technical The Institute is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus in the field of resource-saving and automated production, the development of new materials technologies, robotics, intelligent control systems, and highly effective security systems.
The institute actively develops technologies and equipment used in production.
Coatings, application technologies, and equipment:
- protective coatings designed to protect parts from corrosion in various aggressive environments, including at high temperatures;
- protective and decorative coatings used for decorative finishing of parts while simultaneously protecting against corrosion;
- special coatings used to impart specific surface properties (wear resistance, hardness, electrical insulation, magnetic properties, etc.), as well as to restore worn parts.
Foundrying technologies.
Foundrying is a branch of mechanical engineering that manufactures shaped parts and blanks by pouring molten metal into a mold whose cavity has the shape of the desired part. During the casting process, the metal in the mold solidifies as it cools, producing a casting-a finished part or blank. This casting can be further machined, if necessary (to improve dimensional accuracy and reduce roughness). Therefore, foundries are faced with the task of producing castings whose dimensions and shape are as close as possible to the dimensions and shape of the finished part.
Industrial surface engineering technologies:
- ion-beam thermal processing;
- laser processing of materials;
- carburization;
- induction heating;
- magnetic pulse processing, etc.
New materials. New materials include composite materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics, fiberglass reinforced plastics, basalt fiber reinforced plastics, aramid plastics, and metal composites; high-tech ceramics such as aluminum, zirconium, oxide, nitride, and carbide ceramics, among others; new building materials such as new foam glass insulation materials, road surface modifiers based on rubber powder or polymer fibers, and new types of concrete.
Metal forming.
These technologies involve changing the shape and size of workpieces by applying external forces, with the resulting change being maintained. After the pressure is removed, the shape and size of the product remain unchanged. To increase ductility, the metal is heated to a specific temperature before forming. This temperature is determined individually for each type of material, depending on its specific physical and chemical properties.
The Institute has partners in various countries around the world.
Official website of the Physical-Technical Institute Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
License agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing lithium-ion battery recycling technology using hydrometallurgical methods under a commercial proposal with technical support and/or a license agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing and developing lithium-ion battery recycling technology using hydrometallurgical methods under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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