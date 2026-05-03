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Iran Submits Counter-Proposal to US War-Ending Plan via Pakistan
(MENAFN) Iran has delivered a 14-point response to a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, with the document reportedly transmitted through a Pakistani intermediary, according to a news agency.
The report said the Iranian response addresses a nine-point US plan and is primarily focused on bringing the war to an end rather than extending a temporary ceasefire arrangement.
According to Tasnim, the United States had proposed a two-month truce, while Iran emphasized that all issues should be resolved within 30 days, arguing that priority should be given to ending the conflict entirely.
The Iranian proposal reportedly includes several conditions, such as guarantees against future military action, the withdrawal of US forces from areas near Iran, the lifting of naval restrictions and sanctions, and the release of frozen Iranian assets. It also calls for compensation payments and an end to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.
The report further stated that the proposal contains a framework related to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global route for oil and gas that has been disrupted since the conflict began on February 28.
Pakistan is said to have played a mediating role, having previously helped facilitate a ceasefire and hosted talks in Islamabad, and is reportedly continuing efforts to support negotiations aimed at ending the war.
The report said the Iranian response addresses a nine-point US plan and is primarily focused on bringing the war to an end rather than extending a temporary ceasefire arrangement.
According to Tasnim, the United States had proposed a two-month truce, while Iran emphasized that all issues should be resolved within 30 days, arguing that priority should be given to ending the conflict entirely.
The Iranian proposal reportedly includes several conditions, such as guarantees against future military action, the withdrawal of US forces from areas near Iran, the lifting of naval restrictions and sanctions, and the release of frozen Iranian assets. It also calls for compensation payments and an end to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.
The report further stated that the proposal contains a framework related to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global route for oil and gas that has been disrupted since the conflict began on February 28.
Pakistan is said to have played a mediating role, having previously helped facilitate a ceasefire and hosted talks in Islamabad, and is reportedly continuing efforts to support negotiations aimed at ending the war.
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