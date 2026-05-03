Priya Dutt Remembers Her 'Greatest Inspiration' Mom Nargis Dutt On Her Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's sister and the daughter of Sunil and Nargis Dutt, remembered her 'biggest inspiration', her mother, on her death anniversary.

In a heartfelt post shared on X (Formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Priya stated that she has learned a lot of crucial life values from her mother, such as compassion, courage, and selflessness.

Priya added that it was her mother who showed her what it is like to lead with her heart.

Calling her mother, the guiding force in her life, the politician and social worker posted on the micro-blogging site, "Remembering my mother who taught me life's most important values. Her compassion, courage and selflessness weren't just qualities, they were a way of life she passed on to us. Mum showed me what it means to lead with heart and live with dignity. (sic)"

"Forty-five years have passed since she left us, but her light has always been the loving force guiding my way. My greatest inspiration, always," she went on to add.

Nargis tied the knot with her 'Mother India' co-star Sunil Dutt back in 1958. The couple is blessed with three children, including actor Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt.

Nargis passed away in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer, only three days before her son Sanjay made his Bollywood debut with "Rocky".

Priya keeps on sharing some precious moments with her loved ones on social media.

On Sibling's Day this year, she treated the netizens with some lovely memories with Sanjay, sister Namrata Dutt, and their parents, Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

Priya claimed that her bond with her siblings is built on the foundation of warmth and strength provided by their parents in their childhood.

Wishing Sanjay on the Siblings Day, she wrote, "Our childhood was shaped by the warmth and strength of our parents, and that love still lives on in the bond we share as siblings. Thankful for @duttsanjay and @namrata62, today and always. #SiblingsDay."