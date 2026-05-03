Trial 5G Services Launched In Kabul
In a post on X, MoCIT spokesman Enayatullah Alokozay wrote that 5G services have been introduced experimentally in the capital for the first time.
He said that Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mawlawi Hamdullah Nohmani held a meeting with Aliullah Sarwari, head of Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), in which they discussed expanding telecom coverage, extending services to remote areas and improving service quality.
The minister described the telecommunications sector as one of the most important areas of communication and stressed continued cooperation with telecom companies to further develop and improve the sector.
He added that efforts are underway to provide high-quality services to citizens using advanced technology, while maintaining legal cooperation with telecom companies.
hz/sa
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