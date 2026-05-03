Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trial 5G Services Launched In Kabul

Trial 5G Services Launched In Kabul


2026-05-03 03:13:53
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) says fifth-generation (5G) telecom services have been launched for the first time on a trial basis in Kabul city.

In a post on X, MoCIT spokesman Enayatullah Alokozay wrote that 5G services have been introduced experimentally in the capital for the first time.

He said that Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mawlawi Hamdullah Nohmani held a meeting with Aliullah Sarwari, head of Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), in which they discussed expanding telecom coverage, extending services to remote areas and improving service quality.

The minister described the telecommunications sector as one of the most important areas of communication and stressed continued cooperation with telecom companies to further develop and improve the sector.

He added that efforts are underway to provide high-quality services to citizens using advanced technology, while maintaining legal cooperation with telecom companies.

hz/sa

MENAFN03052026000174011037ID1111063148



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search