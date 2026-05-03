Kabul, Tashkent Ink 16 Trade Deals Worth $16M: ACCI

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): About 16 trade agreements worth more than 16 million US dollars have been signed between the private sectors of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, ACCI said the agreements were signed during a joint business meeting held in Surkhandarya province, attended by ACCI Deputy for Investment Arian Zalgi Azimi and a delegation of Afghan traders.

Azimi thanked the governor of Surkhandarya for the warm welcome and hospitality, describing such meetings as important for strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He added that these engagements help expand sustainable cooperation between the private sectors of Kabul and Tashkent.

Azimi also suggested that, with the arrival of Afghanistan's fresh fruit season, necessary facilities should be provided to facilitate exports to Uzbekistan and ensure smooth transit to other Central Asian countries.

For his part, Surkhandarya Governor Ulugbek Qosimov assured full cooperation and expressed readiness to further enhance economic ties with Afghanistan.

ACCI said the agreements cover dry fruits, wheat, food items, clothing and pharmaceuticals.

kk/sa