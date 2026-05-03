CSK Vs MI Highlights: Gaikwad's Masterclass Sinks Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings delivered a commanding performance to defeat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in IPL 2026. Led by a brilliant unbeaten knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK comfortably chased down 160. Mumbai struggled for momentum throughout, while CSK strengthened their playoff push with a clinical all-round display. 0:00 - CSK outclass MI with a dominant 8-wicket victory 0:55 - Mumbai Indians post 159/7 after being put to bat 2:20 - CSK reach the target with ease and confidence

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