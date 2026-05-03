Hera Pheri To Garam Masala: 8 Bollywood Comedy Films With High Imdb Ratings For A Fun Filled Watch

World Laughter Day, celebrated on May 3, is all about spreading joy and smiles. If crowded events are not your thing, binge-watching some hilarious comedy films at home can be the perfect way to celebrate the occasion.

On World Laughter Day, we're bringing you a list of Bollywood's best comedies. These films are guaranteed to make you laugh until your sides hurt. Let's check them out.

Hera Pheri stands tall as one of Bollywood's best comedies. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal and is just full of hilarious moments. It scored a solid 8.2 rating on IMDb.

Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, and Boman Irani's 'Munna Bhai MBBS' is another brilliant comedy. It's the perfect film to watch on World Laughter Day. The movie has an impressive 8.2 rating on IMDb.No comedy list is complete without 'Garam Masala'. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, is a non-stop laugh riot. Paresh Rawal adds to the chaos in this movie, which holds a 6.8 rating on IMDb.Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna' can make anyone laugh out loud. This iconic comedy has a strong 8.0 rating on IMDb.Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome' is another fantastic film that won everyone over with its comedy. The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor. It has a 7.1 rating on IMDb.'Dulhe Raja' is a superb comedy starring the trio of Govinda, Kader Khan, and Johnny Lever. Every single scene and dialogue in this film is designed to make you laugh. It holds a 6.8 rating on IMDb.Even today, people love watching the comedy film 'Golmaal'. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead. It scored a 7.5 rating on IMDb.

The film 'Hungama', starring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen, is packed with non-stop, chaotic comedy. It has earned a 7.6 rating on IMDb.