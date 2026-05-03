Philippines To Drive Away Chinese Vessels, Including Drone Mothership

The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday announced it will deploy aircraft and vessels to challenge and drive away four Chinese research vessels detected operating in waters claimed by the Philippines, with the presence of the advanced drone mothership Zhuhaiyun emerging as a key concern.

According to a statement shared by the PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela, the vessels were tracked using Canada's Dark Vessel Detection (DVD) System and are believed to be conducting marine scientific research without the consent of the Philippine government. Commodore Tarriela said this activity violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Among the vessels identified, Zhuhaiyun stands out due to its capabilities. It is described as the world's first intelligent drone mothership, capable of deploying and controlling more than 50 unmanned aerial, surface, and underwater vehicles for large-scale ocean surveys. The vessel was detected northwest of Bolinao, Pangasinan, near the Spratly islands.

PCG TO DEPLOY AIRCRAFT AND VESSELS TO CHALLENGE AND DRIVE AWAY CHINESE RESEARCH VESSELS CONDUCTING ILLEGAL MARINE SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has detected four Chinese research vessels operating in the vicinity of Philippine waters using Canada's Dark... twitter/DX7NK5i0Ms - Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) May 3, 2026

Other Vessels Identified

The PCG also listed three other vessels. Xiangyanghong 33, an oceanographic survey ship equipped for deep-sea research and seafloor mapping, was spotted northwest of Rizal, Palawan. Shi Yan 1, a specialised marine research vessel with advanced acoustic sensors, was located west of Itbayat, Batanes. Jia Geng, another deep-sea research ship capable of deploying unmanned underwater vehicles, was tracked northeast of Itbayat.

Philippines Vows Firm Action

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said the Philippines would act firmly against the unauthorised presence of these vessels. "... the Philippine Coast Guard remains steadfast in safeguarding the country's maritime domain. We will not tolerate any illegal marine scientific research conducted without our government's consent. We are deploying aircraft and vessels to challenge and drive away these unauthorized vessels to protect Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights," Gavan said, as per the statement shared by the PCG spokesperson.

Civilian Mission Asserts Sovereignty

The development comes amid continued tensions in the West Philippine Sea. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) backed a civilian mission to Pag-asa Island organised by the "Atin Ito" coalition.

The "Atin Ito" coalition, a civilian-led group, raised the Philippine flag on Sandy Cay (Pag-asa Cay 2) in a peaceful assertion of sovereignty amid ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines English Newspaper Daily Tribune reported today.

Earlier, the Philippines Armed Forces assured the public that the "Atin Ito" coalition's fourth civilian mission to Pag-asa Island would have safe passage, with the military providing maritime domain awareness and coordination, the Philippines News Agency reported.

Pag-asa Island, also known as Thitu Island, is the largest of the Kalayaan Island Group and serves as the seat of local governance. It has an approximate land area of 32.7 hectares and is the largest Philippine-administered island in the Spratly Islands, with a permanent civilian population of around 200 people.

According to an earlier Al Jazeera report, Pag-asa ot Thitu is part of the Spratly Islands, where Beijing has sought to assert its sovereignty claims for years. Known in China as Zhongye Island. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)