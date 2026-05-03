LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today After Latest Hike: Check Revised Fuel Rates In New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru On 3 May

MENAFN - Live Mint) LPG commercial gas prices witnessed significant price hike in the recent monthly revision while the central government continues to cushion domestic LPG consumers despite the growing pressure of global oil prices on fuel prices. Commercial and domestic LPG gas rates remained stable on Sunday, 3 May, after the sudden spike witnessed on 1 May.

State-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum regularly review and adjust prices for commercial LPG and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) on the first of every month.

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The Iran war with US and Israel which entered third month continues to put upward pressure on oil prices due disruption in supply of one-fifths of global oil exports across the strategic waterway - the Strait of Hormuz. Due to fuel supply disruptions caused by the evolving situation in West Asia, the LPG commercial gas prices underwent third revision since the conflict began on 28 April.

To manage inflationary pressures, the government intervened to keep domestic LPG, retail petrol and diesel prices steady.

Check domestic and commercial LPG gas cylinder prices in your city today:

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko condemned the increase in price of commercial cooking gas by around ₹1,000 in one stroke as he sought withdrawal of the price hike. According to MDMK leader, over the past two months, the "disruption in the supply of cooking gas has severely affected restaurants", and the prices of food items have also risen drastically.

Notably, the price of a 19 kg commercial cooking gas cylinder price was increased by ₹144 in March, by ₹203 in April and by ₹993 in May. Meanwhile, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by ₹60 in March but no revisions have been made since then.

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Congress senior leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also reacted on the situation. On Friday, the 55-year-old politician alleged that domestic inflationary pressures were expected to rise after the elections, as he pointed to a sharp increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders.

Calling the recent commercial gas cylinder price hike the“biggest increase in a single day,” Rahul Gandhi in a post on the social media platform X stated,“I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections. Today, a commercial gas cylinder is ₹993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill. From February till now: ₹1,380 increase - a whopping 81% jump in just 3 months.”

Rahul Gandhi further suggested that the impact of the price hike would be felt across small businesses such as tea stalls, dhabas, hotels, bakeries and sweet shops. Warning against further possible increases in petrol and diesel prices, Gandhi noted that household expenses would also be affected.

India-bound vessel carrying LPG crosses Strait of Hormuz

According to India's shipping ministry, Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Sarv Shakti successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

The vessels with loaded with 46,313 metric tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for India is en-route to Visakhapatnam and is scheduled to arrive on 13 May, ANI reported. The Indian cargo has 20 crew members on board, comprising 18 Indians.

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"As per official sources, MT Sarv Shakti (IMO No. 9350599), carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo), with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, 02 May 2026, and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026," ANI quoted sources familiar with the matter.