Frederick Cortez Lee Jr Calls For Greater Awareness Around Financial Education And Community-Based Solutions

Frederick Cortez Lee Jr, founder of Debt Elimination Group, Inc, is raising awareness about the growing need for accessible financial education and community-driven solutions in underserved and military communities.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Georgia, USA, 3rd May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Drawing on decades of experience, Lee is advocating for a shift in how financial challenges are approached. Rather than focusing on products or short-term fixes, he emphasises the importance of education, understanding, and long-term thinking.

“Many families are facing the same problem,” Lee said.“They do not lack effort. They lack access to the right information and a clear strategy. When people understand the concepts, they can begin to change their situation.”

According to recent data, household debt levels in the United States have continued to rise, with total consumer debt surpassing $17 trillion. At the same time, studies show that a large percentage of adults feel they lack the knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions. These gaps are often more pronounced in underserved communities.

Lee's perspective is shaped by his work between 2005 and 2007, when his firm supported over 3,400 clients across more than 30 states. During that period, none of those clients experienced foreclosure or default. For Lee, the outcome reinforced the value of an education-first model.

“We built everything on teaching, not selling,” he said.“When you take the time to explain and help people understand, they make better decisions for themselves and their families.”

Lee also points to the importance of opportunity and belief in building stronger communities. His company has created pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds to succeed, regardless of formal education.

“I was told early on that people like me do not win in business,” Lee said.“But if you work hard, stay honest, and do right by people, you can build something meaningful.”

He believes that progress starts at the individual and community level. Small, consistent actions, combined with a willingness to learn, can create lasting change over time.

“As a servant leader, you put the people first,” he added.“When families and communities grow stronger, everything else follows.”

Call to Action

Lee encourages individuals to take an active role in their own learning by seeking out credible information, asking questions, and engaging in conversations within their communities. He also highlights the importance of sharing knowledge and supporting others who may be facing similar challenges.

“Start by understanding the problem,” Lee said.“Then commit to learning. When people support each other and share what they know, real change happens.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Frederick Cortez Lee Jr and Debt Elimination Group, Inc

Frederick Cortez Lee Jr is the founder of Debt Elimination Group, Inc, established in 1998 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The company focuses on helping families improve their financial position through an education-based approach. Known for its expansion into more than 30 states through word of mouth, the organisation has supported thousands of clients while maintaining a strong emphasis on integrity, community impact, and opportunity for individuals from all backgrounds.